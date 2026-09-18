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NASCAR Bristol Starting Lineup: Where Every Driver Will Start After Qualifying Canceled

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MADISON, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 13: Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway on September 13, 2026 in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

For the second time in the first three races of the NASCAR Chase, Cup Series drivers will start a race without getting the opportunity to qualify.

NASCAR canceled Cup Series qualifying at Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday after lightning and inclement weather disrupted the afternoon schedule. With qualifying unable to be completed, the starting lineup for Saturday night’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race was determined by NASCAR’s metric.

Kyle Larson will start from the pole, putting the Hendrick Motorsports driver at the front of the field for one of the biggest races of the season.

Joey Logano will join Larson on the front row, while Denny Hamlin, William Byron and Carson Hocevar complete the top five.

The cancellation adds another wrinkle to a Bristol weekend that has already been affected by weather. O’Reilly Auto Parts Series qualifying was also canceled Friday.

The lightning hold was eventually lifted, allowing NASCAR to salvage a shortened Cup practice session from 6 to 6:40 p.m. ET. Cup qualifying, however, will not be rescheduled.

Kyle Larson Leads NASCAR Cup Field at Bristol

Larson couldn’t have asked for a much better starting position as NASCAR arrives at Bristol for the third race of the Chase.

He will have plenty of other title contenders around him when the green flag falls.

Logano starts second, followed by Hamlin in third, Byron in fourth and Hocevar in fifth. Austin Cindric starts eighth, Bubba Wallace 10th, Christopher Bell 12th and Ty Gibbs 13th.

Several Chase drivers face a much different challenge.

Tyler Reddick will roll off 20th, Chris Buescher 23rd and Chase Briscoe 26th. Chase Elliott starts 27th, Daniel Suarez 28th and Ryan Blaney 29th.

With 500 laps scheduled around Bristol’s 0.533-mile concrete oval, starting deep in the field does not end anyone’s night before it begins. But at a track where traffic, pit-road position and track position can become major factors, the canceled qualifying session created a dramatically different starting point for several championship contenders.

Full NASCAR Cup Series Starting Lineup for Bristol

Here is where all 37 drivers will start Saturday night’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race:

  1. Kyle Larson
  2. Joey Logano
  3. Denny Hamlin
  4. William Byron
  5. Carson Hocevar
  6. Alex Bowman
  7. Ross Chastain
  8. Austin Cindric
  9. Austin Dillon
  10. Bubba Wallace
  11. Brad Keselowski
  12. Christopher Bell
  13. Ty Gibbs
  14. Erik Jones
  15. Connor Zilisch
  16. Ryan Preece
  17. Cole Custer
  18. AJ Allmendinger
  19. John Hunter Nemechek
  20. Tyler Reddick
  21. Michael McDowell
  22. Shane van Gisbergen
  23. Chris Buescher
  24. Todd Gilliland
  25. Austin Hill
  26. Chase Briscoe
  27. Chase Elliott
  28. Daniel Suarez
  29. Ryan Blaney
  30. Cody Ware
  31. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  32. Josh Berry
  33. Ty Dillon
  34. Riley Herbst
  35. Zane Smith
  36. Noah Gragson
  37. Josh Bilicki

The starting grid also creates an interesting divide among the championship field. Five Chase drivers occupy the first five positions, while five more will start 20th or worse.

That puts immediate pressure on Reddick, Buescher, Briscoe, Elliott, Suarez and Blaney to work forward once the race begins.

Saturday night’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Bristol Motor Speedway. The race will air on USA Network and HBO Max, with radio coverage available through PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Maggie MacKenzie Maggie MacKenzie covers NASCAR for Heavy.com. She previously worked for NASCAR.com, where she reported, wrote, and edited race-weekend coverage and traveled to key events throughout the season. She has more than ten years of experience in sports media and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. More about Maggie MacKenzie

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NASCAR Bristol Starting Lineup: Where Every Driver Will Start After Qualifying Canceled

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