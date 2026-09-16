NASCAR Bristol Weekend Schedule: Full TV, Practice, Qualifying and Race Times

NASCAR heads to one of the most anticipated stops on the calendar this week as Bristol Motor Speedway takes center stage for three consecutive days of racing.

The Bristol weekend begins Thursday, Sept. 17, and runs through Saturday night, Sept. 19, with the ARCA Menards Series, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and Cup Series all in action.

For Cup Series teams, the stakes rise considerably Saturday night. The Bass Pro Shops Night Race continues the NASCAR Chase under the lights at the famed half-mile track, with the green flag scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Before then, fans will have plenty to watch.

Here is the complete NASCAR Bristol weekend schedule, including practice, qualifying, race times and TV information.

Thursday, Sept. 17 NASCAR Bristol Schedule

Bristol’s on-track action begins Thursday with the ARCA Menards Series and Craftsman Truck Series.

The ARCA field gets the weekend started with afternoon practice and qualifying before the Bush’s Best 200 at 5:30 p.m. ET. Truck Series teams will then take over the track ahead of the UNOH 250 Presented by Ohio Logistics at 8 p.m. ET.

1 p.m. ET: ARCA Menards Series practice

2 p.m. ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying

3 p.m. ET: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series practice, FS2

4:05 p.m. ET: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series qualifying, FS2

5:30 p.m. ET: ARCA Menards Series Bush’s Best 200, FS1

8 p.m. ET: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series UNOH 250 Presented by Ohio Logistics, FS1

Thursday gives NASCAR fans their first race of the weekend before the schedule shifts toward the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and Cup Series on Friday.

Friday, Sept. 18 NASCAR Bristol Schedule

Friday brings the first Cup Series track activity of the weekend.

Before Cup cars hit the track, the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series will hold practice at 2 p.m. ET and qualifying at 3:05 p.m. ET.

Cup Series practice follows at 4:30 p.m. ET, giving teams their first opportunity to dial in their cars for Saturday night’s race. Cup qualifying begins at 5:40 p.m. ET.

The Food City 300 closes out Friday night’s schedule.

2 p.m. ET: NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series practice, ESPN

3:05 p.m. ET: NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series qualifying, ESPN

4:30 p.m. ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice, truTV

5:40 p.m. ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, truTV

7:30 p.m. ET: NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Food City 300, The CW

For Cup Series fans, Friday’s qualifying session will establish the starting lineup for one of the biggest races of the weekend.

Saturday, Sept. 19 NASCAR Bristol Schedule

Everything builds toward Saturday night.

There are no Cup Series practice or qualifying sessions scheduled for Saturday. Instead, the focus turns entirely to the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

7:30 p.m. ET: NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race, USA Network and HBO Max

Radio coverage will also be available through PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Bristol’s Saturday night race has long been one of NASCAR’s signature events, but its place in the Chase raises the stakes even further. With championship pressure building, there is little room for error on a track where traffic, contact and rapidly changing circumstances can reshape a driver’s night in seconds.

The race will cap a packed three-day stretch at Bristol that features four different national and touring series and racing on all three days.