Brittany Logano Opens Up About Emotional Journey to Adopting Two Children With Joey

Joey and Brittany Logano have welcomed two more children into their family through adoption, marking a milestone that has been years in the making.

Now, Brittany is sharing the deeply personal story behind their decision to become foster parents, the family experiences that helped shape that choice and the lessons they’ve learned along the way.

In a recent conversation with NASCAR broadcaster Kaitlyn Vincie for “People Who Race,” Brittany reflected on the journey that ultimately led the couple to adopt their two foster children, who have joined their three biological children.

For Brittany, the decision was especially meaningful because foster care had already played an important role in her own family’s history.

And while she and Joey felt called to open their home, finding the courage to take that first step required time, faith and plenty of conversations.

Brittany Logano Shares What Inspired Her Family’s Adoption Journey

Brittany’s connection to foster care began long before she and Joey started considering it for their own family.

“My mom was in foster care. My cousins were in foster care, and they were adopted,” Brittany told Vincie. “We just felt this big calling.”

The couple had talked about fostering for some time, but their lives were already full. Joey’s NASCAR career meant frequent travel, and they were raising three young children.

Brittany wondered how they could possibly make room for more responsibilities.

“We both kept talking about it, and we both said no for a long time,” she recalled.

Still, the feeling never went away.

Eventually, they decided to pursue their foster care license, telling themselves they could take things one step at a time.

“Well, we’ll just get our license and see where it goes. It doesn’t mean we have to say yes when they call,” Brittany recalled.

Then came the call that would change their family.

Looking back, Brittany said fostering has taught her to accept something that didn’t always come naturally: asking for help.

“If fostering children has taught me one of many things, it’s to put your pride away and ask for help,” she explained.

She credited her family, friends and Black Mountain Home for Children with helping the Loganos navigate the experience.

“We’ve reached out for help. We’ve asked my family for more, friends for more, Black Mountain for more. It’s made it all doable,” Brittany said.

What began as a leap of faith ultimately became a permanent part of their family’s story.

Brittany Reveals Touching Details From Joey Logano’s Adoption Day Speech

One of the most moving moments Brittany shared involved the day she and Joey officially adopted their children.

The three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion had been juggling racing commitments and travel, including a trip to Las Vegas for a Discount Tire appearance.

He didn’t arrive home until approximately 4 a.m. on the morning of the adoption.

Just a few hours later, he was awake again, ready to head to the courthouse in Haywood County with his family.

“He got home at four in the morning, woke up around 7:30, and we left and went to our adoption day,” Brittany recalled.

Despite the exhausting schedule, she said Joey made the occasion unforgettable.

“He gave the most beautiful speech and was fully invested in what we were doing at that moment,” she said.

For Brittany, it was another reminder of the man she knows away from the racetrack.

NASCAR fans are familiar with Joey’s competitive side, but she sees the same dedication in the way he approaches being a husband and father.

“They just see this competitive, fiery Joey, which he has in him,” Brittany said. “But he has this great balance of coming home and being a great husband and a great dad.”

She also reflected on how much she admires his ability to give his full attention to whatever matters most in that moment, whether he’s competing on the track or spending time with his family.

“When he’s on the race track, he’s fully there. When he’s here, he’s fully here,” she said.

For the Loganos, adoption day marked the beginning of a new chapter as a family of seven.

And for Brittany, the experience has reinforced a lesson she’ll carry with her long after the celebration.

“When you think you can’t do something, if it’s your calling and it’s what God wants you to do, He will put the people in place around you to make that happen,” she said. “You just have to be willing to ask for help.”