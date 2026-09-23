Bubba Wallace Gives Blunt View on ‘Disrespect’: Was He Talking About Hocevar?

23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace won’t justify wrecking Kyle Larson at Las Vegas in 2022, but he says that payback ended the disrespect aimed at his team.

Wallace made the comments four days after Ryan Blaney and Carson Hocevar traded punches at Bristol, with Wallace sitting 92 points out of the Chase lead heading to Kansas Speedway.

“If I see somebody that continues to get run over and they do nothing about it, well, when it’s my turn to be aggressive and get by this guy and race for the checkered, then I’m going to use them up because he’s not going to do anything about it,” Wallace said in an interview excerpt posted Wednesday by The Athletic’s Jeff Gluck.

In other words, in Wallace’s view, a driver who never fights back becomes fair game.

“I don’t want that message to come across from my camp — me as a driver, my team — that I’m going to let anybody run us over, ruin our race just because the hell of it,” he said.

“I don’t justify anything I’ve done at Vegas to Larson, but that was the last time I’ve been put in the fence running competitively inside the top five,” Wallace told Gluck. “People are still going to hate me for that, and that’s OK, because at the end of the day, I’m sticking up for my team and how we were disrespected in that moment. And I haven’t been disrespected since.”

Wallace never named Blaney or Hocevar in the clip. The Bristol brawl caught Wallace, Blaney’s close friend, off guard.

“I was proud of Blaney for having some passion,” Wallace said Saturday night, according to MotorBiscuit.

@jeffgluck Here’s what Bubba Wallace said about watching his buddy Ryan Blaney get into a fight at Bristol. ♬ original sound – Jeff Gluck – Jeff Gluck

Bubba Wallace’s 2022 Kyle Larson Wreck

The flashpoint came Oct. 16, 2022, on Lap 94 of the South Point 400. Larson drifted up off Turn 4 and pinned Wallace’s No. 45 Toyota against the wall. Wallace, the Stage 1 winner, retaliated by steering into the back corner of Larson’s Chevrolet, which spun and collected title contender Christopher Bell, according to a NASCAR.com staff report.

Wallace then climbed out and shoved Larson. He blamed broken steering afterward.

“When you get shoved into the fence deliberately like I did, trying to force me to lift, the steering was gone,” Wallace said, according to RACER reporter Kelly Crandall.

NASCAR studied the data and suspended Wallace for one race. 23XI Racing declined to appeal.

“We thought that was intentional and put other competitors at risk,” NASCAR’s Steve O’Donnell said at the time, as quoted by the NASCAR.com report.

Bubba Wallace’s Chase Outlook at Kansas Speedway

Three races into the 10-race Chase, Wallace sits 10th behind leader Larson, according to NASCAR.com. He entered as the 14th seed.

Wallace won at Kansas in 2022 and has posted back-to-back fifth-place runs there, with four top-five finishes across his last nine starts, according to Racing America.

“I think winning Sunday ultimately flips the script for all of us,” Wallace said on a Tuesday media call, as quoted by Toby Christie of Racing America.

Short of a win, he identified a 50-to-60-point day as enough to jump-start his push.

Teammate Tyler Reddick has five wins this season. Wallace has none.

The Hollywood Casino 400 starts at 3 p.m. EDT Sunday on USA Network, opening a stretch that includes 1 1/2-mile races at Kansas and Las Vegas. Toyota drivers won at both Kansas and Las Vegas earlier this year.