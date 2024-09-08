Frustrated Bubba Wallace Admits Future in Limbo Until Charter Deal Finalized

Bubba Wallace met with reporters before the September 8 Atlanta race for the first time after not making the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs and the 23XI Racing driver didn’t sugarcoat his feelings, admitting frustration for not only missing the postseason but for the latest news on the charter negotiations, where his organization was one of two (Front Row Motorsports was the other) that opted to not sign the deal before NASCAR’s deadline.

"It's frustrating to see where we're at, because that impacts my life and livelihood and everything moving forward for my future" @BubbaWallace on the progress of charter negotiations. 📹 @TheBryanNolen pic.twitter.com/0yOd1SXUfN — Frontstretch (@Frontstretch) September 7, 2024

“I know my process has been kind of going hand in hand with the charter agreements,” Wallace told the media. “So, it’s frustrating to see where we’re at because that impacts my life, my livelihood, and everything moving forward for my future.”

Bubba Wallace Caught in Middle of Latest Dramatic Developments

Bubba Wallace being asked about his contract situation and addressing it happened a little over an hour after 23XI Racing put out a statement revealing why the organization had not signed the charter deal before the deadline.

“23XI decided to not meet a NASCAR-imposed deadline last night to sign Charter agreements for its two cars for 2025-2031,” the statement read. “23XI’s position, as stated in a letter to NASCAR, is that we did not have an opportunity to fairly bargain for a new Charter contract. We notified NASCAR what issues needed to be addressed, in writing, at the deadline.

Statement from 23XI ownership pic.twitter.com/z0z5rjRjEP — 23XI Racing (@23XIRacing) September 7, 2024

“We are interested in engaging in constructive discussions with NASCAR to address these issues and move forward in a way that comes to a fair resolution, while strengthening the sport we all love. At 23XI Racing, we remain committed to competing at the highest level while also standing firm in our belief that NASCAR should be governed by fair and equitable practices.”

Wallace Talks About Success at 23XI Racing

While Wallace is understandably disappointed with missing the playoffs and his contract situation, he admitted that he’s happy for Tyler Reddick and excited about the future of the team.

“Putting down the sob hat for a minute and putting on the pumped and excited for the future if everything gets worked out,” he said. “Being able to win a regular-season championship in just four years for a team is big. Having the right people in the right place. Having Tyler come in. I knew from day one he would be fast and competitive and get the job done.

“On the outside looking in, it sucks. But at the same time, you’re happy for the team. I can say that confidently. I’m not just blowing smoke. It’s cool to see how everybody has come together and worked their ass off to get to where we are and build fast race cars. Every track we show up to you can count on the 23 or the 45. As a race car driver, for myself, that’s all you can ask for is just to be competitive. And that’s where we’re at.

“It’s fun having the pressure of figuring it out when the weekend starts because you know the car is capable of winning so make sure you do that. Obviously, I got to do a better job of doing that.”

If Wallace does a better job of doing that, he could end up playing the role of spoiler in the playoffs. It’s not where he wanted to be, but neither is Kyle Busch, Chris Buescher, or Ross Chastain. And you can be certain all of them will be doing the same for the next 10 races.