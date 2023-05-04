Bubba Wallace Expands NASCAR Schedule With Extra Races

Bubba Wallace is expanding his schedule with a return to a series where he has several wins. He will take on the Craftsman Truck Series while joining a new Toyota Racing Development team.

According to a May 4 announcement, Wallace will join Tricon Garage for two races. He will make his debut with the team on Friday, May 12, at Darlington Raceway. He will then return on Saturday, May 20 for the Craftsman Truck Series race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Got ourselves a 2x Cup Series winner for Darlington and North Wilkesboro. 😌 Happy to have you, @BubbaWallace! pic.twitter.com/eUUsyyJPgR — TRICON Garage (@TRICONGarage) May 4, 2023

Wallace will have two different primary partners during his return to the series. Stone Country Records recording artist Annie Bosko will take over the No. 1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro at Darlington Raceway and then Pristine Auction will join Wallace for the trip to North Wilkesboro Speedway.

“We’re thrilled to have Bubba in one of our trucks at Darlington and North Wilkesboro. Having a Cup Series driver with his level of experience join us will only help elevate our program,” said partner Johnny Gray in a press release. “We fully believe we will have multiple entries in contention for the win at both races and the No. 1 will be no exception.”

Wallace Has Extensive Success in the Truck Series

A veteran with 331 starts across the three national series, Wallace made an impact on the Truck Series during his two full-time seasons, as well as a one-off start in 2017.

Wallace spent 2013 and 2014 with Kyle Busch Motorsports, and he drove the No. 54 Toyota for the majority of events. The lone exception was a race at Martinsville Speedway when Wallace changed his number to 34 to honor Wendell Scott.

The Alabama native won five races for Kyle Busch Motorsports, headlined by two trips to Victory Lane at Martinsville Speedway. He finished eighth in the standings in 2013 and then he finished third overall in 2014 behind Matt Crafton and Ryan Blaney.

Wallace moved up to the Xfinity Series in 2015 as he joined Roush Fenway Racing, but he continued to make limited starts in the Truck Series. This includes one start in 2017 when he suited up for MDM Motorsports at Michigan International Speedway. Wallace captured the win after a fierce battle with Kyle Busch and Christopher Bell and celebrated for the sixth time in Victory Lane.

Wallace Joins a Stacked Entry List at North Wilkesboro Speedway

The race at Darlington Raceway will be a new experience for Wallace. He has no previous Truck Series starts at The Lady in Black, so he will have to make the most of his limited practice time on Friday, May 12.

Similarly, Wallace will make his first career start at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Though he will not be alone considering that the track has remained off of the NASCAR schedule since the 1996 season when Mark Martin won the final Truck Series race.

Wallace will be part of a stacked entry list that includes some Cup Series drivers. This list includes William Byron and Christopher Bell, who will suit up for Kyle Busch Motorsports and Hattori Racing Enterprises, respectively.

Alex Bowman was set to join Spire Motorsports for the Truck Series race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, but he will likely miss the event. He is currently recovering from a fractured vertebra and is expected to be out of action for three to four weeks. This timeline puts his potential return after the All-Star Race weekend at the historic short track.