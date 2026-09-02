Carson Hocevar Fires Warning to Fans Who Want His Autograph

Carson Hocevar is setting a boundary when it comes to his fans requesting an autograph at NASCAR races. Amid the driver of the No. 77’s growing popularity, he has seen a massive increase in fans wanting his signature.

Hocevar wants to put his youngest fans first. Moving forward, the Spire Motorsports star does not want to see adult fans shoving the merchandise they want autographed in front of or overtop of a child fan.

Hocevar made it clear that when he sees an adult NASCAR fan take such action, he is not more motivated to sign for them.

Hocevar on fan etiquette: ‘Please be respectful to the kids’

Before any race, NASCAR drivers are widely accessible for fans to engage in meet-and-greets.

Many fans will buy special passes to gain access to driver meet-and-greets or are simply in the right place at the right time for a free autograph or a picture as the drivers make their way to their cars before the race.

Hocevar, who reportedly ranks No. 1 in NASCAR merch sales, has seen his popularity skyrocket throughout the 2026 season. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Hocevar expressed his appreciation for the large crowds who come out to meet him prior to races.

However, this year’s Talladega winner fired a warning to those who want his autograph.

Do not shove your merchandise in front of a kid.

“I have a PSA,” Hocevar wrote. “I really really appreciate the big crowds lately and I genuinely feel the love. But please do not shove your merch or hero cards in front of a kid or overtop of them. That doesn’t make me wanna sign your stuff anymore than theirs. Thank you!”

Hocevar has made it a mission to get to every fan who wants an autograph prior to a race. In a follow-up comment under his Facebook post, the 23-year-old assured NASCAR fans that he will reach everybody who wants a signature.

Hocevar doubled down in his message to respect the child fans. Once a kid himself who grew up watching NASCAR, Hocevar prioritizes his younger fans and does not want any of them to have a poor experience in missing out on an autograph.

“I’ll get to everyone, but please be respectful to the kids. Big crowds and adults can be very intimidating and especially if I somehow don’t see them. That will kill their experience,” Hocevar said.

Hocevar enters first Chase appearance in a slump

This Sunday night’s Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway kicks off the 2026 Cup Series Chase. It will mark Hocevar’s first appearance in the 10-race run to the championship.

“The Hurricane” will look for better luck starting out the Chase as it has been a rough few weeks for him. Hocevar has failed to finish higher than 19th in the last four races, with two DNFs.

Last Saturday at Daytona, Hocevar ran third in the closing laps of the Coke Zero Sugar 400. However, a wreck in turn 3 thwarted his chances of his second career Cup victory.

Despite being as high as fifth in the standings after Indianapolis, Hocevar will begin the Chase 12th in points.