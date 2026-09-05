Who Is Carson Hocevar’s Girlfriend? Meet TikTok Star Tabitha Swatosh

Carson Hocevar has become one of NASCAR’s fastest-rising stars, and the attention surrounding the 23-year-old increasingly extends beyond the racetrack.

That includes plenty of interest in his love life.

Hocevar has been romantically linked to social media star Tabitha Swatosh, a massively popular content creator who has more than 15 million followers on TikTok.

The two have been spotted together at NASCAR races and high-profile events throughout the summer of 2026, fueling considerable speculation about their relationship.

So, who is the woman who has suddenly become a familiar face alongside one of NASCAR’s most talked-about young drivers?

Who Is Tabitha Swatosh?

Swatosh, 26, built a massive following through social media, particularly TikTok, where her audience has grown to more than 15 million followers. She has also established sizable audiences across Instagram, YouTube and other platforms.

Before becoming a full-time social media personality, Swatosh competed in beauty pageants. Her online presence has since turned her into a major influencer, with millions following her lifestyle and entertainment content.

Her connection to NASCAR, however, became a much bigger topic during the summer of 2026.

Swatosh teased the relationship speculation herself when she posted a get-ready-with-me video and revealed, “A NASCAR man invited me to be his date to an event.”

It didn’t take fans long to start connecting the dots.

Are Carson Hocevar and Tabitha Swatosh Dating?

Hocevar and Swatosh have repeatedly been seen together publicly, although the exact label on their relationship has been somewhat less straightforward.

The pair attended the TIME100 Sports Gala together in New York City in July, where they were photographed alongside one another. Swatosh also began making appearances at NASCAR races, including joining Hocevar on the starting grid ahead of the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Those weren’t isolated sightings.

Swatosh has continued sharing NASCAR-related content with her enormous social following, including photos from the track, while Hocevar has become increasingly associated with her publicly.

Some outlets have outright described the two as dating. A July profile of Hocevar reported that he was dating Swatosh, while other coverage has continued referring to her as his rumored or “TikTok” girlfriend.

Neither Hocevar nor Swatosh, however, appears to have made a formal public announcement labeling their relationship as boyfriend and girlfriend.

The distinction is worth making, but their numerous public appearances together explain why fans searching for Hocevar’s girlfriend keep finding Swatosh’s name.

Carson Hocevar’s Star Continues to Rise

The attention comes during a breakout year for Hocevar both on and off the track.

The Spire Motorsports driver earned his first Cup Series victory at Talladega Superspeedway in April and has become one of NASCAR’s most recognizable young personalities. He also scored the pole for the Brickyard 400 in July before finishing ninth.

His growing celebrity has taken him far outside NASCAR’s traditional circles, including an appearance at the TIME100 Sports Gala, where he crossed paths with some of the biggest names in sports.

And as Hocevar’s profile continues to grow, so does the curiosity surrounding the woman who has increasingly been by his side.

For now, Tabitha Swatosh is the woman publicly linked to Hocevar, even if the two haven’t made a traditional boyfriend-girlfriend announcement.