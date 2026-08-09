Carson Hocevar’s Iowa Day Goes From Bad to Worse

Carson Hocevar entered Sunday’s Iowa Corn 350 hoping to build on another strong qualifying effort. Instead, the Spire Motorsports driver has spent much of the afternoon battling a mechanical issue that has turned into one of the race’s biggest storylines.

As of Lap 154 of 350 in Stage 2, Hocevar was running 32nd, one lap behind the leaders after a frustrating series of setbacks that included multiple unscheduled trips to pit road, an apparent engine-related issue and a spin.

Mechanical Trouble Started Early

Hocevar’s problems surfaced early in the race when the No. 77 Chevrolet was forced to pit with the hood up because of what the team believed was a power or engine issue.

Before returning to the track, Hocevar asked his crew over the radio:

“Are we good?”

The response made it clear there would be no quick fix.

“It’s nothing we can fix so we just need to slug it out; grind it out and see what we can make of it.”

Crew members later indicated the problem appeared to be related to the valvetrain, leaving the team with little choice but to keep Hocevar on track and hope the car would survive the remaining laps.

Hocevar’s frustration was evident.

According to team radio shared during the broadcast, he later said:

“I’m [expletive].”

After another lengthy stop with the hood raised, the No. 77 fell multiple laps off the pace before clawing one lap back under caution.

The Trouble Didn’t End There

The difficult afternoon took another turn during Stage 2.

While still dealing with the lingering mechanical problem, Hocevar spun in Turn 4, bringing out a caution and adding another setback to an already challenging race.

Despite everything, the Spire Motorsports team chose to keep the No. 77 on track rather than retire the car.

As of Lap 154, Hocevar remained in the race, running 32nd and one lap down, continuing to battle in hopes of salvaging as many points as possible despite knowing the underlying issue could not be repaired during the event.

With nearly 200 laps still remaining at that point, simply reaching the checkered flag had become the team’s primary objective.