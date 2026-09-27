NASCAR’s Carson Hocevar Gets Honest About Multi-Car Crash in Kansas Race

Carson Hocevar delivered his honest feelings about the multi-car crash that marred his NASCAR race in the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, but Hocevar and Brad Keselowski gave differing explanations Sunday for the Stage 2 wreck that collected six cars at Kansas Speedway.

The crash blindsided a Chase field where every playoff driver had been running inside the top 13, and it revived questions about a feud that started at Darlington three weeks earlier.

The trouble started right after Noah Gragson’s engine let go and brought out the day’s third caution. NASCAR restarted the field with 44 laps left in Stage 2, and Hocevar, running near the front in his No. 77 Chevrolet, got loose almost immediately.

He darted right, made contact, then shot back across the track and collected Bubba Wallace, Ty Gibbs, Josh Berry, Erik Jones and Zane Smith.

Carson Hocevar Breaks Down Chaotic Kansas Restart

Asked what he saw at the restart and whether he felt contact from behind, Hocevar didn’t point fingers.

“No, I felt contact from all over, honestly. I don’t know. Everybody was trying to go for the middle because that seems to be the perfect spot. So, yeah, I don’t know if I tried to fill that hole that we were all trying to merge into, but yeah,” Hocevar said, in a video posted by NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass.

Hocevar knew his car was finished before the smoke even cleared.

“Yeah. Not a lot of fun, Bob,” he said of the wrecked Chevrolet.

Then came the question that mattered most — did he think Keselowski triggered it? But Hocevar took the high road.

“No, I don’t think so. No. If anything, I felt like it was just us trying to merge — whoever was right of me,” Hocevar said.

Hocevar finished 33rd, three laps down. His plan for Las Vegas next weekend, he said, was simple.

“Not get crashed when we’re running fourth. So, not get crashed,” he said.

Brad Keselowski Responds Amid Kansas Wreck

James Small, Chase Briscoe’s crew chief, told Briscoe over the radio that Keselowski got into Hocevar on the restart and knocked the No. 77 loose. USA Network broadcasters Steve Letarte and Jeff Burton raised the same question live from the booth.

Keselowski said he barely realized the No. 77 had wrecked behind him.

“Yeah, I know. I gave him a push, and then they started wrecking to my right. I couldn’t tell what happened,” Keselowski said, in a separate video posted by Pockrass.

Told that spotter TJ Majors called the move the biggest of the race, Keselowski leaned into it.

“Well, it was. I went from 13th to 10th, or whatever that was. So, we gained a lot of track position there. Unfortunately, lost it back later when we got blocked in on pit road. But I was really pleased with our speed today. We ran really strong,” he said.

The contact landed differently given what happened three weeks earlier at Darlington’s Southern 500, where Hocevar spun Keselowski into the wall. Keselowski didn’t hide his anger afterward, warning Hocevar that “his day’s coming” and to “watch out,” according to On3‘s Jamie Oakes.

Keselowski finished 12th at Kansas, and Wallace recovered to ninth, according to Jayski’s race results.

Kyle Larson took the checkered flag, sweeping both stages and leading 235 of 267 laps before running down Chase Briscoe with seven laps to go, according to the Associated Press. Austin Cindric finished second, Denny Hamlin third.

The playoff field moves on to Las Vegas next Sunday, with Darlington and Kansas both still fresh between Hocevar and Keselowski.