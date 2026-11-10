‘Certainly Feasible’: Denny Hamlin on if Kyle Larson Can Reach All-Time Title Record

After Kyle Larson secured his third NASCAR Cup Series championship on Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway, one question continued to come up.

How many can Larson win by the end of his career?

Denny Hamlin, who finished third in the final Cup Series standings, believes Larson has a path to reach the all-time record. Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt, and Jimmie Johnson hold the Cup Series record for most championships with seven apiece.

If the driver of the No. 5 continues on his winning path, Hamlin believes it is possible he could join the most elite NASCAR group.

Hamlin on Larson Winning Seven Championships: ‘Seems Feasible’

Hamlin believes Larson winning seven championships is plausible. What will matter, Hamlin believes, is how long the Hendrick Motorsports driver decides to continue Cup Series racing.

“It seems feasible. You don’t know how long he goes, right? So, I think that matters. I think if he can get to five or six by 40, then he’s probably going to try to go all the way. It’s certainly feasible and they’re good enough to do it. He’s got one of the best teams in the garage and he’s one of the best drivers, if not the best,” Hamlin said.

Hamlin praised Larson’s driving ability, comparing him to Johnson, and said that when the Chase rolls around, “Yung Money” knows how to kick it in high gear.

“Just an exceptional talent. He’s this generation’s Jimmie. I think that’s the only way you can describe it. When it comes to playoff time, they perform their best and that’s something Jimmie used to do. Jimmie was a guy that could get tons of speed out of the car. Kyle’s the same way. You could argue even more speed,” Hamlin said.

The statistical comparison between Johnson and Larson might not line up, Hamlin said. However, that is because the driver of the No. 11 noted that Larson has pushed it a little over the edge sometimes, leading to bad results.

Despite falling short of the championship, Hamlin has enjoyed battling toe-to-toe with Larson over the last 10-plus years.

“There’s a little bit more variance in the results because of how hard he pushes it, but he reaps the benefits because he gets lots of wins. Certainly, he’s going to be winning championships and races well beyond when I’m gone from here. It’s been fun to really race against him and see how he’s gotten better and matured over the last 10 years on the racetrack,” Hamlin said.

Can Larson Tie The All-Time Championship Record?

Since joining Hendrick Motorsports in 2021, Kyle Larson has been a dominant force in the Cup Series. The 34-year-old out of Elk Grove, California has won three championships in the last six seasons.

Larson is one year older than what Jimmie Johnson was when the latter won his third championship in 2008. Based on that and the tear Larson has been on in recent memory, there is reason to believe he has a shot at reaching seven titles.

The difference between Larson and Johnson, however, is where they were at in their respective careers. Johnson was only in his seventh full-time Cup Series season when he won his third championship, while Larson just wrapped up his 13th season.

Whether or not Larson can reach the all-time NASCAR record might depend on how long he wants to compete at the sport’s highest level.