NASCAR’s Championship Trophy Carries a Jaw-Dropping Price Tag

Kyle Larson has spent the past week showing off NASCAR’s most coveted piece of hardware. He’s taken it to New York City, brought it along for television appearances and given fans a closer look at what comes with winning a Cup Series championship.

But there’s something about that trophy most NASCAR fans probably don’t know.

It can come with a staggering price tag.

Larson earned his third Cup Series championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Nov. 8, adding another Bill France Cup to a collection that already includes titles from 2021 and 2025.

The Hendrick Motorsports star has since traded his firesuit for a packed schedule of interviews and television appearances, with NASCAR documenting his championship celebration in a behind-the-scenes video released Friday, Nov. 13.

And while the trophy has been making the rounds with Larson, an eye-opening figure tied to one of NASCAR’s previous champions offers a look at just how expensive that hardware can be.

NASCAR Championship Trophy Has Been Linked to a Stunning Price

So, how much is a NASCAR Cup Series championship trophy worth?

One reported figure puts the cost of a championship trophy replica at approximately $70,000.

That number comes from a story involving Joey Logano, who won his first Cup Series championship in 2018.

According to Flow Racers, Logano considered purchasing a replica of his championship trophy several years later. The reported price to have another one made was around $70,000.

That’s not a typo.

For perspective, that’s more than the price of plenty of brand-new cars sitting on dealership lots. And we’re talking about a replica, not a championship-winning race car or an actual piece of racing equipment.

There’s an important distinction, however. The reported $70,000 figure was associated with a replica of Logano’s trophy. It is not a confirmed manufacturing cost or official valuation of the Bill France Cup Larson received in 2026.

NASCAR has not publicly disclosed the cost of producing Larson’s newest trophy.

Even so, the reported replica price is enough to make you look at that silver hardware a little differently.

What Makes NASCAR’s Bill France Cup So Expensive?

Anyone who has seen the Cup Series championship trophy up close knows it isn’t something you’d mistake for a typical race-winning trophy.

The award stands more than 3 feet tall, weighs roughly 68 pounds and features a striking design built around the racetracks that make up NASCAR’s premier series.

When NASCAR introduced the trophy in 2017, it was manufactured by Jostens and required more than 300 hours of work to complete.

The trophy’s intricate aluminum design was a departure from the championship hardware NASCAR had awarded in previous years.

In 2020, the sport renamed it the Bill France Cup, honoring NASCAR founder Bill France Sr. and his son, Bill France Jr.

It’s a fitting tribute considering the award represents the achievement both men spent their lives helping drivers pursue.

Winning one requires surviving an entire Cup Series season, beating the best stock car drivers in the country and delivering when a championship is on the line.

Only a select group of drivers ever gets to take one home.

Larson now has three.

Kyle Larson Takes NASCAR Championship Trophy on New York City Tour

Larson hasn’t wasted much time enjoying his latest championship.

In a video shared by NASCAR on Friday, the 33-year-old gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at his whirlwind trip to New York City.

The footage followed Larson through a packed itinerary that included an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” a trip to a New York Knicks game and interviews with several major media outlets.

At one point, Larson stood beside the Bill France Cup and offered a simple explanation for why he was getting to enjoy the trip.

“It’s a great perk of winning the championship,” he said.

He’s certainly earned it.

The No. 5 Chevrolet driver is coming off his third Cup Series title in six seasons, putting him in rare company among NASCAR champions.

And while the exact value of Larson’s newest trophy remains unknown, the reported $70,000 replica price attached to Logano’s championship hardware provides an intriguing reminder that NASCAR’s ultimate prize isn’t cheap.

Of course, ask Larson what his third championship trophy is worth to him, and there’s a good chance no dollar figure would come close.