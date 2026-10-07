NASCAR Charlotte Weekend Schedule: Full TV Times for Bank of America 400

NASCAR heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend for three straight days of on-track action, culminating with Sunday’s Bank of America 400.

There is plenty for fans to keep track of before the green flag. The Craftsman Truck Series gets the weekend started Friday, while Saturday features both the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and NASCAR Cup Series on track. Cup practice and qualifying will take place Saturday afternoon before the Blue Cross NC 300, setting the stage for Sunday’s Bank of America 400.

The Cup race is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET Sunday, Oct. 11, with coverage on USA Network and HBO Max. PRN and SiriusXM will carry the radio broadcast.

Here’s the complete NASCAR weekend schedule for Charlotte Motor Speedway, including practice, qualifying, race times and TV information.

NASCAR Charlotte Schedule for Friday, Oct. 9

The Craftsman Truck Series owns the track Friday, with practice and qualifying leading into the Ecosave 200.

1 p.m. ET: Craftsman Truck Series practice — FS2, FOX One

2:05 p.m. ET: Craftsman Truck Series qualifying — FS2, FOX One

5 p.m. ET: Ecosave 200 — FOX, FOX One, SiriusXM

8 p.m. ET: Kyle Busch Celebration of Life — FS1

The Friday night schedule carries additional significance with the Kyle Busch Celebration of Life set for 8 p.m. ET at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

NASCAR Charlotte Schedule for Saturday, Oct. 10

Saturday is the busiest day of the weekend, with the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and Cup Series both holding practice and qualifying before the Blue Cross NC 300.

10:30 a.m. ET: O’Reilly Auto Parts Series practice — ESPN

11:35 a.m. ET: O’Reilly Auto Parts Series qualifying — ESPN

1 p.m. ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice — truTV, PRN, SiriusXM

2:05 p.m. ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying — truTV, PRN, SiriusXM

4 p.m. ET: Blue Cross NC 300 — The CW, ESPN, PRN, SiriusXM

For Cup Series fans, 2:05 p.m. ET is the key time Saturday. That’s when qualifying begins and the starting lineup will be determined for Sunday’s Bank of America 400.

What Time Is the NASCAR Cup Race at Charlotte on Sunday?

The weekend concludes Sunday with the Cup Series taking center stage.

3 p.m. ET: NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America 400 — USA Network, HBO Max, PRN, SiriusXM

There is no Cup practice or qualifying scheduled for Sunday. Once Saturday’s sessions are complete, the field will be set for the Bank of America 400.

Charlotte is Race No. 6 of NASCAR’s 10-race Chase, adding another layer of importance to Sunday’s race as the championship fight moves into its second half.

With Trucks on Friday, two series on track throughout Saturday and the Cup Series closing the weekend Sunday afternoon, NASCAR fans will have something to watch on all three days at Charlotte.