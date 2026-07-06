Who Is Chase Briscoe’s Wife? Fast Facts About Marissa and Their Family

Fresh off his Chicagoland Speedway victory, Chase Briscoe is once again one of NASCAR’s biggest names. Here’s everything to know about his wife Marissa Briscoe, their marriage and the family they’ve built together.

Chase Briscoe’s dramatic victory at Chicagoland Speedway put the Joe Gibbs Racing driver back in the NASCAR spotlight. As fans celebrated his latest Cup Series win, many also found themselves asking a different question away from the racetrack: Who is Chase Briscoe’s wife?

Behind Briscoe’s rise from Indiana dirt tracks to NASCAR Cup Series winner has been his wife, Marissa Briscoe, who has supported him through career highs, heartbreaking personal loss and the challenges of raising a young family while competing at stock car racing’s highest level.

Here’s everything to know about Chase Briscoe’s family.

Chase Briscoe and Marissa Briscoe married in 2019

Chase Briscoe married Marissa Cooper on Nov. 30, 2019, after dating for several years.

While Marissa largely stays out of the public spotlight, she has been a constant presence throughout Briscoe’s racing career, regularly supporting him at the track and sharing family moments on social media.

The couple recently celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary, with Briscoe posting a heartfelt tribute to his wife on Instagram.

“5 years ago today I officially tied the knot and out kicked my coverage! Happy 5th anniversary to the most incredible mother to our 3 kids and amazing wife! You seriously amaze me everyday and are the glue that holds our crazy household together. I love you!”

The post offered another glimpse into the close-knit family life the Briscoes have built despite NASCAR’s demanding schedule.

Chase and Marissa are parents to three children

The Briscoes welcomed their first child, son Brooks Wayne Cunningham Briscoe, on Oct. 2, 2021.

His arrival came after an emotional chapter for the couple. In 2020, Chase and Marissa publicly shared that they had suffered a miscarriage, a loss Briscoe later honored after winning an emotional NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington. Following the victory, Briscoe dedicated the win to the baby they had lost, making it one of the most memorable moments of his career.

Their family grew again in October 2024 when Marissa gave birth to twins:

Cooper Banks Briscoe

Collins Ivy Briscoe

Briscoe announced the twins’ arrival on social media, writing:

“Yesterday @marissabriscoe_ and I were able to bring two new blessings into our family. Meet Cooper Banks Briscoe & Collins Ivy Briscoe.”

Today, the couple is raising three young children while balancing the demands of life in NASCAR.

Marissa has supported Chase through every major milestone

Marissa has been by Briscoe’s side throughout the defining moments of his racing career.

She watched him develop into one of NASCAR’s brightest young talents before making the leap to the Cup Series. She stood alongside him through the emotional loss the couple experienced in 2020, celebrated the birth of each of their three children and supported him during one of the biggest career moves of his life when he joined Joe Gibbs Racing for the 2026 season.

That partnership paid off again Sunday at Chicagoland Speedway, where Briscoe earned one of the biggest victories of his Cup Series career. While the celebration centered on another trip to Victory Lane, it also served as another reminder of the family that has been with him every step of the journey.

Away from the race car, Briscoe has often spoken about how becoming a husband and father changed his perspective, giving him a greater appreciation for life beyond the checkered flag.

As his NASCAR résumé continues to grow, so does the family cheering him on every weekend.