Chase Elliott Unveils Special Scheme for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

When the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion heads to Darlington for the start of the playoffs, he will showcase an entirely new NAPA paint scheme. Chase Elliott joined forces with his longtime sponsor and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta to unveil a scheme focused on Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

According to a press release from Hendrick Motorsports, eight patients at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s submitted designs for the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro. This collaborative effort led to the black and gold scheme that Elliott will showcase when he heads to Darlington for the Cook Out Southern 500. Additionally, the defending champion will wear a special firesuit, gloves, helmet, and shoes designed by the patients.

“As some of you might know, September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month,” Elliott said in a video on Wednesday, Aug. 18. “In honor of that, the Chase Elliott Foundation NAPA Auto Parts, and Hendrick Motorsports have decided to give the [No.] 9 car an entirely new look for the race weekend coming up in Darlington on Sept. 5.

“Some courageous kids have helped us sketch out some amazing artwork to give us this fresh, new look. And a lot of these items that are going to be used during the race weekend are going to be auctioned off to help Children’s continue their great care of their patients as they’ve been doing for many years now.”

All Four Hendrick Drivers Will Take Part in the Initiative

Chase Elliott’s Darlington scheme to promote his foundation’s initiative where he will auction off shoes worn by drivers as well as his shoes and other uniform/gear. Designed by eight patients age 6-15 from Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/mcOtEjjTK7 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) August 18, 2021

Elliott will not be the only member of the organization that will put in some effort to properly kick off the “DESI9N TO DRIVE” campaign. Alex Bowman, Kyle Larson, and William Byron will all play a role. They will wear special shoes designed by the patients at Children’s. These limited-edition kicks will then hit the auction block to raise money for those in need.

“I appreciate my teammates being a part and being open to helping our cause,” Elliott added in the release from HMS. “It’s been a good deal. Every year we have done it’s been successful, and people have enjoyed it. Their contribution has made it bigger, and I have always been grateful for that.”

All four sets of shoes, as well as Elliott’s entire outfit from the Darlington race, will hit the NASCAR Foundation’s auction page on eBay, starting on Sept. 2. Fans can bid on the limited-edition items until Sept. 8. All of the proceeds from the auction will go to the Chase Elliott Foundation to benefit the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s.

Elliott has made a considerable impact on Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta since starting his “DESI9N TO DRIVE” campaign. This initiative has raised more than $160,000 in donations in the four years since its launch.

Two Races Remain Until the Playoffs & the Scheme’s Debut

While Elliott and HMS revealed the special scheme on Aug. 18, it was only a digital tease. The fans will not have the opportunity to see the stock car in action until the regular season comes to an end.

Elliott must first complete races at Michigan International Speedway and Daytona International Speedway while fighting to lock up as many points as possible. He already has a spot secure in the playoffs due to wins at Circuit of the Americas and Road America, but he needs to stack some points before the playoffs officially start.

Once the chase begins, all 16 drivers have their baseline points reset to 2,000. NASCAR then adds any bonus points earned through race or stage wins to this total. The current projection has Elliott starting the playoffs with 2,017 points, the fourth-most in the Cup Series. Larson has a projected 2,052 points while Martin Truex Jr. has a projected 2,024 points. Kyle Busch will enter the playoffs with a projected 2,022 points.

Elliott will have an opportunity to add more to his total during the Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway. The FireKeepers Casino 400 will take place on Sunday, Aug. 22, at 3 p.m. ET. NBC Sports Network will broadcast the action as the bubble drivers fight for the remaining two playoff spots.

READ NEXT: Championship Contenders Face Off in Michigan Starting Lineup