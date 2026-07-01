NASCAR Chicagoland Entry List Shake-Up: Three Drivers Added After Sonoma

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Chicagoland Speedway this weekend with a slightly larger field than the one that competed at Sonoma Raceway.

While the core of the grid remains unchanged, three additional entries have been added for Sunday’s Toyota Save Mart 350, giving three drivers another opportunity to compete at NASCAR’s highest level. Those additions increase the field from 36 cars at Sonoma to 39 for Chicagoland.

Here’s a look at every change to this week’s Cup Series entry list.

Corey Heim Returns in the No. 67 Toyota

One of the biggest additions is Corey Heim, who returns to the Cup Series in 23XI Racing’s No. 67 Toyota.

Heim has continued to split time between the Cup and Craftsman Truck Series this season, using each Cup opportunity to gain experience against NASCAR’s top competition while remaining one of the Truck Series’ championship favorites.

His return also gives 23XI Racing a fourth entry alongside Tyler Reddick, Bubba Wallace and Riley Herbst.

Josh Bilicki Returns With Garage 66

Josh Bilicki is back on the Cup Series entry list this weekend, driving the No. 66 Ford for Garage 66.

Bilicki has become one of NASCAR’s most recognizable part-time competitors, making starts for several organizations over the past few seasons. Chicagoland provides another opportunity for the Wisconsin native to compete on one of the sport’s most familiar intermediate tracks.

His addition expands the field while giving Garage 66 another Cup appearance in 2026.

JJ Yeley Joins NY Racing Team

Veteran JJ Yeley also returns to Cup competition this weekend in the No. 44 Chevrolet for NY Racing Team.

Yeley continues to be one of NASCAR’s most experienced journeyman drivers, regularly stepping into opportunities with independent organizations across the Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series.

His experience could prove valuable as the series returns to Chicagoland Speedway for the first time in years.

Chicagoland Field Grows to 39 Cars

Unlike Sonoma, where 36 drivers took the green flag, Chicagoland’s entry list features 39 cars.

The remainder of the field remains unchanged from last weekend, with every full-time Cup Series driver returning for another points-paying race as the battle for playoff positioning continues.

The three additional entries give fans a deeper field while creating more opportunities for experienced veterans and rising stars to compete alongside NASCAR’s championship contenders.