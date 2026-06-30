Hi, Subscriber

NASCAR Chicagoland Weekend Schedule: Full TV Schedule, Start Times for Every Session

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
The NASCAR Cup Series field races through Turn 1 at Chicagoland Speedway during a previous Cup Series event in Joliet, Illinois.
Getty
The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Chicagoland Speedway this weekend for the first time in years, with all three national touring series competing over the Fourth of July holiday.

NASCAR returns to Chicagoland Speedway this weekend for another packed three-day schedule featuring all three national touring series.

The holiday weekend begins Friday with ARCA Menards Series practice, qualifying and the Ashley Furniture 150 before the NASCAR Cup Series hits the track for its only practice session. Saturday features qualifying for both the Cup Series and NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series before the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race, while Sunday’s eero 400 caps off the weekend.

Here’s the complete schedule for NASCAR’s Chicagoland weekend.

Friday, July 3

2 p.m. ET
ARCA Menards Series Practice

3:35 p.m. ET
ARCA Menards Series Qualifying

4:30 p.m. ET
NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Practice
Streaming: The CW App

6 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Practice
TV: truTV
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

8 p.m. ET
Ashley Furniture 150 (ARCA Menards Series Race)
TV: FS1

Saturday, July 4

1:30 p.m. ET
NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Qualifying
Streaming: The CW App

3 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying
TV: truTV
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

5:30 p.m. ET
NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race
TV: The CW
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Sunday, July 5

6 p.m. ET
eero 400 (NASCAR Cup Series)
TV: TNT Sports, HBO Max
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

NASCAR Returns to Chicagoland Speedway

After several years away from the facility, NASCAR returns to Chicagoland Speedway for a full weekend featuring the Cup Series, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and ARCA Menards Series.

Unlike this weekend’s Chicago Street Race through Grant Park, Chicagoland Speedway is NASCAR’s traditional 1.5-mile oval located in Joliet, Illinois. The Cup Series will race on the oval Sunday evening in the eero 400, while ARCA and the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series also compete during the holiday weekend.

With Cup practice limited to a single Friday session before Saturday qualifying, teams will have little time to dial in their setups before Sunday’s race. That should make every lap on track especially important as NASCAR’s summer schedule continues.

Maggie MacKenzie Maggie MacKenzie covers NASCAR for Heavy.com. She previously worked for NASCAR.com, where she reported, wrote, and edited race-weekend coverage and traveled to key events throughout the season. She has more than ten years of experience in sports media and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. More about Maggie MacKenzie

0 Comments

NASCAR Chicagoland Weekend Schedule: Full TV Schedule, Start Times for Every Session

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x