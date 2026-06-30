NASCAR Chicagoland Weekend Schedule: Full TV Schedule, Start Times for Every Session

NASCAR returns to Chicagoland Speedway this weekend for another packed three-day schedule featuring all three national touring series.

The holiday weekend begins Friday with ARCA Menards Series practice, qualifying and the Ashley Furniture 150 before the NASCAR Cup Series hits the track for its only practice session. Saturday features qualifying for both the Cup Series and NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series before the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race, while Sunday’s eero 400 caps off the weekend.

Here’s the complete schedule for NASCAR’s Chicagoland weekend.

Friday, July 3

2 p.m. ET

ARCA Menards Series Practice

3:35 p.m. ET

ARCA Menards Series Qualifying

4:30 p.m. ET

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Practice

Streaming: The CW App

6 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Practice

TV: truTV

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

8 p.m. ET

Ashley Furniture 150 (ARCA Menards Series Race)

TV: FS1

Saturday, July 4

1:30 p.m. ET

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Qualifying

Streaming: The CW App

3 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

TV: truTV

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

5:30 p.m. ET

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race

TV: The CW

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Sunday, July 5

6 p.m. ET

eero 400 (NASCAR Cup Series)

TV: TNT Sports, HBO Max

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

NASCAR Returns to Chicagoland Speedway

After several years away from the facility, NASCAR returns to Chicagoland Speedway for a full weekend featuring the Cup Series, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and ARCA Menards Series.

Unlike this weekend’s Chicago Street Race through Grant Park, Chicagoland Speedway is NASCAR’s traditional 1.5-mile oval located in Joliet, Illinois. The Cup Series will race on the oval Sunday evening in the eero 400, while ARCA and the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series also compete during the holiday weekend.

With Cup practice limited to a single Friday session before Saturday qualifying, teams will have little time to dial in their setups before Sunday’s race. That should make every lap on track especially important as NASCAR’s summer schedule continues.