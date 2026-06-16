Chris Buescher Signs Multiyear Extension With RFK Racing

One of the biggest free agents in the NASCAR garage will remain in place for the foreseeable future.

RFK Racing, owned by Brad Keselowski, Jack Roush and Fenway Sports Group, announced on Tuesday that Chris Buescher has inked a multiyear extension with the Ford-backed team.

“RFK Racing has been home for most of my racing career, and that’s something I don’t take for granted,” Buescher said in a press release. “I’ve grown up with this organization, and I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built together over the last several years. The direction we’re heading, the people we have in place, and the commitment throughout the company make me excited about the future. I’m grateful to Mr. Jack, Brad, Fenway Sports Group and everyone at RFK Racing for their belief in me. I’m looking forward to continuing to chase wins and championships together.”

Buescher, 33, has six career NASCAR Cup Series victories in 11 full-time seasons, with five of those coming with RFK Racing.

Buescher had been rumored to have multiple top-tier Cup Series offers on the table from numerous teams. However, he is considered to be one of Ford’s top drivers and one of the key faces of RFK’s program.

Buescher’s last win came in 2024 at Watkins Glen. However, he missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.

In 2026, a reinvigorated Buescher is the highest-ranked RFK Racing driver, sitting a comfortable seventh in the Chase standings with two top fives and eight top 10s.

“Chris is everything you want in a race car driver and teammate,” said Keselowski. “His talent behind the wheel speaks for itself, but what really separates him is his professionalism, preparation and commitment to making everyone around him better. He’s been instrumental in the progress we’ve made as an organization, and we’re excited to continue building toward our goals together.”

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Chris Buescher’s Cup Series Journey

Buescher started his Cup career with Front Row Motorsports in 2015. He won his first Cup race in a rain-shortened event at Pocono Raceway, elevating FRM to the postseason for the first time.

He then left the Ford camp in 2017, but in a different situation. RFK Racing still owned his rights, but loaned him to JTG-Daugherty Racing through 2019. He joined the Chevrolet team for three seasons until RFK brought him back under their wing.

Ever since, Buescher has become one of the sport’s most popular drivers.

“Chris has been a driving force behind progress we’ve made as an organization over the last several seasons,” RFK Racing President Chip Bowers said. “He is one of the most respected competitors in our sport; his consistency, leadership, and commitment to excellence help set the standard for the organization. Securing Chris for the long term reinforces our belief in where this organization is headed and our commitment to competing for race wins and championships for years to come.”

RFK Racing’s Future

With Buescher under contract for multiple seasons, it puts RFK at ease for the team’s future plans. Team co-owner Keselowski is not hanging up his helmet anytime soon, as well.

The only question now remains about the future of the No. 60 team, which does not have a charter for next year. Keselowski said whether or not the team has a charter, the team will compete. Ryan Preece has now dropped outside of the Chase cutoff, sitting 19th in the standings.