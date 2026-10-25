Christopher Bell Crashes Entering Pit Road at Talladega, Suffers Major Damage

Christopher Bell’s NASCAR championship hopes took a potentially devastating hit Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway, and it happened before he even reached his pit stall.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver spun while attempting to enter pit road during the YellaWood 500, striking the inside wall and sustaining damage to his No. 20 Toyota.

Bell was able to continue to pit road, but the incident immediately raised concerns about whether his car could be repaired.

Christopher Bell Hits Wall in Costly Talladega Incident

The trouble began as Bell slowed to enter pit road during a round of green-flag stops.

His car suddenly snapped loose, sending him spinning into the inside wall. NASCAR did not immediately throw a caution, allowing the race to continue under green.

Bell’s team faced a lengthy stop as it assessed the damage, with particular concern surrounding the steering.

“The steering wheel is all messed,” Bell reported over the radio.

Crew chief Adam Stevens offered a discouraging response.

“There’s nothing we can do,” Stevens said.

Bell eventually left pit road following the extended stop, but the damage threatened to turn an already difficult afternoon into a championship-altering setback.

Christopher Bell’s Talladega Troubles Get Even Worse

Unfortunately for Bell, hitting the wall was only the beginning of his problems.

After returning to the track following a lengthy pit stop, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver suffered a flat tire and was forced to head back down pit road. The additional stop cost him more valuable time as his championship rivals continued racing.

Then came another setback.

Bell was assessed a pass-through penalty for having too many crew members over the wall during a pit stop, adding yet another costly trip down pit road to an afternoon that was quickly unraveling.

The sequence was particularly damaging given Bell’s position in the championship standings. He entered Talladega just five points behind Kyle Larson, with an opportunity to take over the points lead.

Instead, a spin, contact with the inside wall, a flat tire and a pit road penalty left Bell facing an uphill battle to salvage his afternoon.

With only two races remaining after Talladega, the No. 20 team’s problems could have serious consequences for the championship fight.

For a driver who arrived at Talladega within striking distance of the championship lead, the consequences could be significant.