Who Is Christopher Bell’s Wife? Fast Facts About Morgan Bell

Christopher Bell has established himself as one of NASCAR’s biggest stars, but the Joe Gibbs Racing driver has had someone alongside him for nearly his entire climb through the sport.

Bell is married to Morgan Bell, née Kemenah, who has deep racing roots of her own.

The two first crossed paths as teenagers at dirt tracks in 2010, years before Bell became a NASCAR Cup Series star. They began dating in 2014, became engaged in 2018 and married in February 2020.

Morgan isn’t simply a familiar face alongside Bell at NASCAR races, either. She grew up in a racing family, co-owns a race team with her father and has been around motorsports for most of her life.

Here’s what to know about Christopher Bell’s wife, Morgan Bell.

Who Is Christopher Bell’s Wife, Morgan Bell?

Morgan Bell grew up in Burgoon, Ohio, as Morgan Kemenah, the daughter of Brian and Stacey Kemenah.

Racing was part of her life long before she met her future husband.

Her grandfather, Harold Kemenah, became involved in racing during the 1960s, while her uncle, Chad Kemenah, went on to compete in sprint car racing, including the World of Outlaws and All Star Circuit of Champions.

Morgan’s father, Brian, has also spent his life around the sport. Today, father and daughter co-own Bell Kemenah Racing.

Morgan attended Old Fort High School in Ohio, where she participated in track and field.

Her racing upbringing ultimately put her in the same circles as Bell.

Christopher and Morgan Bell Met as Teenagers

Christopher and Morgan first met around dirt tracks in 2010, when both were still teenagers.

Their relationship didn’t begin immediately.

Morgan said during an April 2025 appearance on Haley Dillon’s “Believe in the Good” podcast that Bell eventually contacted her on Facebook and gave her his phone number. They began dating in June 2014, with their first official date taking place at an Olive Garden.

By December 2018, Bell was ready to take the next step.

He announced their engagement on Instagram, writing alongside a photo of Morgan showing off her ring, “4.5 years later she said yes! I love you.”

The couple married on Feb. 2, 2020.

Morgan celebrated the wedding on Instagram the following day, calling it “the most perfect day in every single way” and telling Bell, “I’ll love you forever and always.”

They later traveled to Playa del Carmen, Mexico, for their honeymoon.

Does Christopher Bell Have Children?

Christopher and Morgan Bell do not have children. They do, however, share two dogs, Sadie and Bailey.

Morgan also discussed the possibility of starting a family during her 2025 “Believe in the Good” appearance.

“We definitely do want kids, it’s just a matter of when, I guess,” Morgan said. “And we haven’t quite figured out that timing yet.”

It’s an important distinction for an evergreen profile: the couple has spoken openly about wanting children someday, but had not announced that they were expecting or had welcomed a child.

Morgan Bell Has Her Own Connection to Racing

Bell may be the one behind the wheel on Sundays, but racing remains a significant part of Morgan’s life.

In addition to co-owning Bell Kemenah Racing with her father, she regularly travels with her husband during the NASCAR season and has celebrated some of the biggest moments of his career alongside him.

She was there long before his Cup Series success, too.

Morgan supported Bell during his earlier racing years and has been photographed celebrating victories with him as his career progressed from dirt racing through NASCAR’s national series and eventually to Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 20 Toyota in the Cup Series.

That shared racing background is one of the defining pieces of their relationship. Morgan didn’t have to learn the demands of life in motorsports after marrying a NASCAR driver. She grew up around them.

Morgan Bell Brings Homemade Bread to NASCAR Races

There is also considerably more to Morgan than racing.

One of the more personal details she revealed during her 2025 podcast appearance is her love of baking, particularly homemade sourdough bread.

Bell apparently teases his wife about some of her hobbies.

“Christopher laughs to me, he says I have a lot of old lady habits and I’m like I can’t, can’t help that,” Morgan said.

Her baking even travels with the couple during NASCAR weekends.

“I don’t know the last time that we’ve really bought bread,” she said, later adding, “Literally every weekend too, like I get on the plane and I bring a loaf of bread with us every weekend to the races.”

It’s a decidedly normal routine for a couple whose weekends are otherwise spent traveling from one NASCAR track to another.

Christopher Bell and Morgan Bell Have Been Together for More Than a Decade

From teenagers crossing paths at dirt tracks to navigating NASCAR’s biggest stage together, Christopher and Morgan’s relationship has now stretched across more than a decade.

They met in 2010, started dating four years later and married in 2020.

Along the way, Morgan has remained a fixture beside Bell as his career took him from the dirt-racing world they both grew up around to becoming one of NASCAR’s most recognizable drivers.

And unlike many spouses who are introduced to motorsports through their partner, Morgan’s connection to racing is very much her own.