Snow, sleet, 17 cautions and an upset victory. The 2026 NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium was anything but a conventional start to the racing season.

With attention already turning to the 2027 Cook Out Clash, it’s worth revisiting a night that produced one of the most emotional moments of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Ryan Preece won the 2026 NASCAR Clash on Wednesday, Feb. 4, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, delivering a breakthrough victory for himself and RFK Racing.

The Connecticut native finished 1.752 seconds ahead of Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron, with Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney rounding out the podium.

How Ryan Preece Won the 2026 NASCAR Clash

Getting the 2026 Clash underway was a challenge in itself. Heavy snowfall forced NASCAR to postpone its annual preseason exhibition race twice before drivers finally took the green flag on Wednesday night.

Even then, Mother Nature wasn’t finished.

Rain and sleet arrived during the halfway break of the 200-lap event, forcing teams to switch to Goodyear wet-weather tires. The race featured a Clash-record 17 cautions.

Preece, who started 18th in the No. 60 RFK Racing Ford, worked his way through the field before overtaking Shane van Gisbergen for the lead on Lap 156. He never relinquished the top spot, leading the final 45 laps.

The victory carried particular significance for Preece, whose Cup Series future had been uncertain following the closure of Stewart-Haas Racing at the end of 2024.

“Two years ago, I didn’t think I was going to have a job. I thought I was going back to Connecticut,” an emotional Preece said after the race.

Preece also joined Jeff Gordon and Denny Hamlin as the only three drivers to win the Clash before recording their first career Cup Series points-paying victory.

Meanwhile, Kyle Larson, who started on the pole and led a race-high 67 laps, finished 16th after struggling following the switch to wet-weather tires.

2026 NASCAR Clash Full Race Results

Four drivers who started outside the top 15 finished inside the top 10 at Bowman Gray Stadium, including Preece, Blaney, Daniel Suarez and Alex Bowman.

Bowman climbed from 23rd to 10th after securing the final starting position through a provisional based on the 2025 championship standings.

Here is the complete finishing order from the 2026 Cook Out Clash:

Ryan Preece William Byron Ryan Blaney Daniel Suarez Denny Hamlin Chase Briscoe Austin Dillon Chris Buescher Ross Chastain Alex Bowman Joey Logano Josh Berry Christopher Bell Ty Gibbs Carson Hocevar Kyle Larson Chase Elliott Connor Zilisch Kyle Busch Shane van Gisbergen Austin Cindric Tyler Reddick Bubba Wallace

Although no championship points were awarded, Preece’s victory made him the ninth consecutive different winner of NASCAR’s preseason exhibition race.