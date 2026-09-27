Cleetus McFarland Pays $47,000 for Piece of Greg Biffle’s NASCAR Legacy

Cleetus McFarland added another race car to his collection Saturday, but this one carries considerably more meaning than most.

McFarland, whose real name is Garrett Mitchell, won the bidding for a former Greg Biffle NASCAR Cup Series car during the Mecum auction at Nashville Superspeedway. The final price was $47,000.

The car is the No. 16 National Guard Ford Taurus that Biffle drove during the 2004 Cup season and into 2005 for Roush Racing. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Biffle Family Legacy Impact Fund.

For McFarland, the purchase also comes with a deeply personal connection. He and Biffle became close friends as McFarland expanded his own racing career, with the longtime NASCAR star serving as a mentor before his death.

And the winning bid on Greg Biffle's 2004 National Guard Ford goes to…Cleetus McFarland! Cleetus wins the auction for The Biff's old Cup ride. Sale price listed at $51,700. https://t.co/LbsrCu5jR3 pic.twitter.com/KCZmMUPR6S — Steven Taranto (@STaranto92) September 26, 2026

Cleetus McFarland Wins Greg Biffle’s No. 16 at Auction

The car, identified as chassis RK-195, was part of a collection of performance vehicles and racing memorabilia put up for auction by RFK Racing.

McFarland was not physically in the room when the bidding began. According to Motorsport, he entered the auction remotely when the price reached $35,000 and continued bidding online until ultimately securing the car for $47,000.

Jack Roush was in attendance for the auction.

The No. 16 Ford is powered by a Roush-built 358-cubic-inch Ford V8 and carries the National Guard paint scheme associated with Biffle’s early years as a full-time Cup Series driver.

Biffle drove the car during the 2004 season and into 2005. Chassis RK-195’s best reported finish came at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2005, where Biffle finished third.

Biffle won twice during the 2004 Cup season, at Michigan International Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway, on his way to 17th in the standings. Those victories should not be confused with the specific history of RK-195. The car Biffle drove to his Homestead victory was a different chassis.

The money generated by Saturday’s sale will go toward the Biffle Family Legacy Impact Fund.

Jordyn Biffle, Greg’s niece, thanked Roush and the organization for including the car in the auction and directing the proceeds to the fund.

“Thank you to Jack Roush and everyone at Roush for including Greg’s car and pledging the proceeds to the Biffle Family Legacy Impact Fund,” she wrote on Facebook. “We’re grateful for their support and proud to see this car continue to make a difference.”

Purchase Carries Special Meaning for McFarland

For McFarland, winning the auction means taking ownership of more than a piece of NASCAR history.

Biffle had become a close friend and mentor as McFarland moved deeper into competitive racing. The two shared a friendship away from the track as well, and McFarland has been open about how heavily Biffle’s death affected him.

Biffle died in a plane crash on Dec. 18, 2025, alongside his wife, Cristina; their daughter, Emma; and son, Ryder. Craig Wadsworth, Dennis Dutton and Dutton’s son, Jack, also died in the crash.

McFarland briefly questioned whether he wanted to continue racing in the aftermath, but ultimately committed to moving forward with a pursuit that Biffle had helped nurture.

His racing résumé has continued to grow. McFarland has made starts in both the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and Craftsman Truck Series, along with multiple appearances in ARCA competition.

Now one of the cars from Biffle’s own NASCAR career is headed to McFarland.

It is a tangible piece of the career of a driver who won 19 Cup Series races and competed at NASCAR’s highest level for nearly two decades. More personally for McFarland, it is a piece of a friend and mentor’s racing history, with the money spent to acquire it going toward a fund created to continue the Biffle family’s legacy.