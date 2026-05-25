Massive Coca-Cola 600 Wreck Erupts Late as Multiple Playoff Contenders Collected

Chaos erupted deep into the final quarter of the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday night after a massive multi-car crash brought out Caution No. 9 on Lap 330 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The wreck exploded down the backstretch and into Turn 3 during the closing stages of NASCAR’s longest race, immediately changing the complexion of one of the biggest events of the season.

The incident involved several major names, including Ryan Preece, Josh Berry, Chase Briscoe, and Chris Buescher.

The timing of the crash made it even more dramatic.

With fewer than 75 laps remaining in the 600-mile marathon, drivers were aggressively fighting for track position as the race entered its most intense stretch. The Coca-Cola 600 is already one of the sport’s toughest tests physically and mentally, and late-race incidents often become magnified as fatigue, strategy, and desperation collide.

The caution immediately reset the race and could completely reshape the battle for the win at Charlotte.

Fans instantly flooded social media reacting to the violent sequence, with many calling it one of the biggest turning points of the night.

This story is developing and will be updated as NASCAR releases additional details, replay footage, and driver updates.

Ross Chastain Incident Adds More Chaos to Wild Coca-Cola 600

The race had already turned chaotic before the massive Lap 330 crash.

Earlier in the fourth quarter of the Coca-Cola 600, Ross Chastain brought out another caution after spinning on the backstretch following contact during a heated battle for position on Lap 317.

NASCAR posted replay footage showing Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet spinning across the backstretch as smoke poured from the tires during the incident.

Radio communication shared by reporter Matt Weaver added even more drama to the moment.

“47 just wrecked him,” one spotter said over the radio.

Another comment added: “I think he tried to block and we didn’t move, so …”

The incident intensified an already aggressive final stage as drivers desperately fought for track position deep into NASCAR’s longest race.

Charlotte’s slick nighttime conditions, long green-flag runs, and mounting fatigue appeared to create an increasingly tense atmosphere throughout the field — and the Chastain spin served as an early warning sign of the chaos that would fully erupt just 13 laps later with the massive Lap 330 wreck involving multiple contenders.