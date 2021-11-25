Cole Custer Takes Part in Auction to Benefit Feeding America

Cole Custer is using his partnership with Wow Wow Classic Waffles to benefit an important organization and provide for those in need. He will work with the brand and Stewart-Haas Racing to take part in an online auction that will benefit Feeding America.

Custer announced the upcoming auction with a video posted on Twitter. He explained that the goal is to end hunger and he teased some of the items that will be available to racing fans.

“I am working with Wow Wow Classic Waffles and Feeding America to continue the fight to end hunger,” the NASCAR Cup Series driver said in his announcement video. “I’m excited to announce that we will be auctioning off some items that will make any race fan happy.”

We’re doing our part to #EndHunger! @StewartHaasRcng, #WowWowWaffles and I are putting a few one-of a-kind items up for bid in our upcoming auction benefitting @FeedingAmerica! More information coming soon 🧇#FeedingAmerica #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/k1NGZGUCFG — Cole Custer (@ColeCuster) November 23, 2021

The 2020 Rookie of the Year Award winner continued and listed several of the potential items. He mentioned a Cup Series car, race-worn tires, and “everything in between.” Custer did not provide all of the details about the available items, but the fans will not have to wait long to find out. The auction will hit eBay on November 26.

SHR Will Join Forces With Another Racing Team for the Auction

According to a press release from Feeding America, Custer and SHR won’t be the only ones partnering with Wow Wow Classic Waffles. The Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing Team will also take part and strive to raise money to provide food for those in need.

Like Custer and SHR, the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing Team will also provide authentic merchandise for the fans to bid on when the eBay auction goes live. They can try to win bids potentially featuring gear from AMA Supercross riders Justin Barcia, Pierce Brown, and Michael Mosiman.

This auction caps off the first year of Wow Wow Classic Waffle’s multi-year partnership with Feeding America. The company has agreed to donate individually packaged Wow Wow Classic Waffles to food banks around the country, and they made a $1 million gift that will help provide 10 million meals over the next three years for children and families facing hunger nationwide.

Custer Receives Crucial Support From Both Organizations

Wow Wow Classic Waffles and Feeding America both provided crucial support for Custer during the 2021 season and he set out to contend for more wins. Both brands served as key partners of the No. 41 Ford Mustang and took over as the primary scheme for multiple races.

Custer had Feeding America and Wow Wow on his stock car for four events, starting with the Coca-Cola 600 on May 30. The brands returned for races at Michigan International Speedway (August 22), Texas Motor Speedway (October 17), and Kansas Speedway (October 24). His best finish with the brands on the stock car was 18th at Kansas.

In addition to showcasing the brands on the stock car, Custer also released a line of “End Hunger” merchandise that featured his door number and his partner logos. A portion of the proceeds from each hat, t-shirt, and hooded sweatshirt sold directly benefits Feeding America.

READ NEXT: NASCAR Makes Changes to Next Gen Testing Schedule