Columbia Sportswear Sponsoring Two Cup Cars at Daytona

The NASCAR Cup Series regular-season finale takes place at Daytona International Speedway on Aug. 28. Two of the drivers fighting for the final playoff spot will share a sponsor as they race for the checkered flag. Both Bubba Wallace and Erik Jones will head to the superspeedway with Columbia Sportswear on their stock cars.

The Oregon-based company teased the sponsorship on Monday, Aug. 23, tweeting that they would “reel in” two cars for Daytona. Columbia then posted a photo of Jones and Wallace side-by-side, wearing fishing shirts and branded hats. The company did not provide any paint schemes, only clarifying that those would hit social media on Tuesday, Aug. 24.

See Bubba Wallace and Erik Jones battle it out at Daytona. There may be other fish in the sea, but they’re not this fast. Stay tuned tomorrow as we reveal their two Columbia PFG cars!@NASCAR #CokeZeroSugar400​ @23XIRacing @RPMotorsports pic.twitter.com/NWaHddLeXR — columbia1938 (@Columbia1938) August 23, 2021

The two drivers are both within reach of the final playoff spot, but they can only achieve this goal with a win. Richard Childress Racing’s Tyler Reddick holds the final spot on points, but a win would knock him below the cut line. Wallace currently sits 21st with 482 points while Jones is 24th with 427 points.

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 will take place on Saturday, Aug. 28, at 7 p.m. ET. NBC will broadcast the race as Wallace, Jones, and their peers fight for the remaining playoff spot and a chance to chase the championship trophy.

Wallace Originally Signed With Columbia in 2020

Viva Las Vegas. Viva @BubbaWallace's newest ride for the Pennzoil 400 this Sunday at the @LVMotorSpeedway. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/EOtHIV79UD — columbia1938 (@Columbia1938) March 2, 2021

The driver of the No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota Camry has a relationship with Columbia that originally began on Aug. 12, 2020. He signed a multi-year contract with the outdoor lifestyle brand while driving for Richard Petty Motorsports, resulting in fish-themed paint schemes in multiple races.

Wallace first showed off a Columbia scheme during the doubleheader weekend at Dover International Speedway on Aug. 22-23, 2020. He drove the “fastest fish in NASCAR” during the second race, showcasing a green and yellow scheme with a scale pattern on the sides.

While Wallace moved from Richard Petty Motorsports to 23XI Racing ahead of the 2021 season, he continued to work with Columbia. The brand took over the No. 23 Toyota Camry for the Pennzoil 400 Presented by Jiffy Lube at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 7, 2021. Columbia also sponsored Wallace during his return to the Truck Series at Bristol Motor Speedway on March 29, 2021.

The regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway will only be the second time in 2021 that Columbia takes over Wallace’s Cup Series car as a primary sponsor. However, the brand will do so on a night where he will draw considerable attention while fighting for the lone remaining playoff spot.

Jones Continues RPM’s Relationship With Columbia

The former Joe Gibbs Racing driver in Jones moved to RPM ahead of the 2021 season and replaced Bubba Wallace in the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro. Now he will continue the team’s relationship with Columbia Sportswear that began in 2020.

Jones has worked with several sponsors during the 2021 Cup Series season, a list that includes STP, Black Entrepreneur Initiative, and Armor All. However, he has yet to showcase a Columbia Sportswear scheme on the No. 43. This trend will change with the night race at Daytona International Speedway.

Jones joining forces with Columbia continues a news-filled week. He launched a charitable foundation on Friday, Aug. 20, that focuses on igniting children’s passion for reading, encouraging early cancer detection and care, and promoting animal welfare. Two days later, he announced that he would return to RPM for the 2022 Cup Series season. Now he will showcase another sponsor while fighting for a spot in the playoffs.

