Corey Day Reaches Massive Deal With Hendrick Motorsports

Corey Day has inked a long-term NASCAR contract with Hendrick Motorsports. The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series rookie will remain in the No. 17 HMS Chevrolet full-time in 2027 and will also make limited Cup Series starts.

Amid his first season, Day has two victories in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, which came at Talladega and Dover. The 20-year-old is a part of the Chase for the series, where he ranks fifth in the standings after the Chase opener at Darlington last Saturday.

Corey Day signs long-term deal with Hendrick Motorsports

Jordan Bianchi, motorsports writer for The Athletic, reported the news regarding Day’s contract extension via X.

“Hendrick Motorsports announces a long-term contract extension for Corey Day. The deal includes him running full-time in the O’Reilly Series in 2027, plus making limited Cup Series starts. Details on Day’s Cup schedule to be announced at a later date,” Bianchi wrote.