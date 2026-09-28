Corey Heim Takes Piece of Wild Martinsville Fight Home With Him

Corey Heim left Martinsville Speedway with more than a second-place finish Saturday night.

One day after a chaotic post-race altercation erupted beside Martinsville’s famous infield hot dog stand, Heim revealed that a piece of the scene came home with him: the battered menu that was directly behind him during the confrontation.

And he already found a place for it.

Heim shared a photo Sunday showing the Martinsville Speedway menu hanging on his wall, complete with the dents left behind during the altercation.

“New office piece,” Heim wrote. “Poor thing took a beating this weekend.”

Corey Heim Adds a Very Different Martinsville Trophy to His Collection

The placement makes the newest addition even better.

Heim hung the damaged menu beside the grandfather clock he earned for winning the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Martinsville in April 2023. One represents one of his biggest victories at the historic half-mile. The other came from one of the wildest nights of his racing career.

The latter started in the closing moments of Saturday’s ValleyStar Credit Union 300.

Caden Kvapil won the prestigious late model race, while Heim made contact with Treyten Lapcevich while taking second on the final lap. The two made contact again after the checkered flag, with Heim’s car climbing over Lapcevich’s machine.

The tension followed them out of the cars.

Several members of Chad Bryant Racing, including team owner Chad Bryant, confronted Heim near the infield hot dog stand. Punches were thrown during the ensuing altercation, and Heim was backed into the menu hanging behind him. The confrontation left visible dents in the sign.

Heim did not appear interested in escalating things afterward.

He later posted a photo of himself giving a thumbs-up and delivered a pointed response to what had happened.

“Solid effort, but at least make it count next time,” Heim wrote.

Solid effort, but at least make it count next time 😂 https://t.co/6Vly9N4GE1 pic.twitter.com/LheQbvetSV — Corey Heim (@CoreyHeim_) September 27, 2026

Martinsville Fight Now Has a Permanent Place in Heim’s Office

By Sunday morning, Heim had turned the strangest part of his Martinsville weekend into a keepsake.

Instead of leaving the damaged menu behind, the 24-year-old brought it home and displayed it alongside a trophy that carries a much happier Martinsville memory.

It is quite the pairing.

Heim’s grandfather clock commemorates a trip to Victory Lane. The menu now hanging beside it commemorates a night when he found himself pinned against a hot dog stand while punches were being thrown.

The timing also comes as Heim prepares for the biggest move of his NASCAR career. He is set to compete full-time in the Cup Series for 23XI Racing in 2027 after an impressive 2026 campaign that included Cup victories at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the inaugural San Diego street race.

Whatever else Heim adds to the collection in the years ahead, he may have a difficult time finding another piece with a story quite like this one.