Reigning Rookie of the Year Set for NASCAR Xfinity Series Debut

The NASCAR Xfinity Series lineup will feature a new addition during the trip to Dover Motor Speedway. Corey Heim will make his first start in the series while working with Sam Hunt Racing.

According to an April 11 announcement, the reigning Craftsman Truck Series Rookie of the Year will take over the No. 24 Toyota GR Supra while making his debut in the Xfinity Series. Heim will take on the Monster Mile while filling his off-week. He will join the list of No. 24 drivers which also includes Connor Mosack, Tyler Reddick, and Parker Chase.

💥 There's a new kid on the block 💥@CoreyHeim_ joins Sam Hunt Racing to make his @NASCAR_Xfinity Series debut at @MonsterMile in the No. 24 Toyota Genuine Parts GR Supra later this month! Let's go places, CH!#LetsGoPlaces | #Supra | #TeamToyota | #SHR24 pic.twitter.com/L0dYVXhOFT — Sam Hunt Racing (@Team_SHR26) April 11, 2023

Heim has no experience in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, but he has previously competed at Dover Motor Speedway. He took on the Monster Mile in 2020 while driving for Venturini Motorsports in the ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series East. He started fourth overall and finished sixth in the No. 20 Toyota. Now he will return to the track with a different team and a different Toyota.

The Truck Series No Longer Competes at Dover Motor Speedway

Heim has no Truck Series experience at Dover Motor Speedway considering that he did not make his series debut until 2021. This was the first season in more than two decades in which the Truck Series drivers did not compete at the Monster Mile.

Dover has hosted Cup Series races since 1969 and Xfinity Series races since 1982. It officially began hosting the Truck Series in 2000 as Kurt Busch won the inaugural event.

Dover remained on the Truck Series schedule through the 2020 season as Scott Speed, Ted Musgrave, Aric Almirola, and Johnny Sauter among many others reached Victory Lane. Zane Smith won the final event at Dover while Kyle Busch secured the most wins (four) during the Truck Series’ time at the Monster Mile.

A significant change occurred ahead of the 2021 season. NASCAR reached a deal with Dover Motorsports Inc. to bring back Nashville Superspeedway. This dropped Dover from two dates down to only one.

With this change, the Truck Series drivers lost out on the ability to race at Dover Motor Speedway alongside the Xfinity Series and Cup Series. Instead, they returned to Nashville Superspeedway as Ryan Preece won the events in 2021 and 2022.

Heim Continues the Pursuit of Truck Series Wins

The Georgia native has spent his entire national NASCAR series career in the Truck Series while making more and more starts each season and gaining a considerable amount of experience.

Heim made his Truck Series debut in 2021 with three starts for Kyle Busch Motorsports. He finished 23rd at Darlington Raceway before finishing 18th at Watkins Glen International. His third start of the year — Martinsville Speedway — resulted in a career-best 11th-place finish.

Heim continued to drive for Kyle Busch Motorsports in 2022. He made 16 starts in the No. 51 and posted 10 top-10 finishes. This run includes a win at Atlanta Motor Speedway in only his second start of the year and a win at World Wide Technology Raceway.

With KBM switching to Chevrolet after the 2022 season, Heim had to find a different ride. He joined the rebranded Tricon Garage, which signed a partnership with Toyota Racing Development, and he took over the No. 11 Toyota Tundra.

Heim has not replicated his 2022 success just yet. He has made six starts with four top-10 finishes and one top-five — a fourth-place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Heim remains above the playoff cutline with 10 races remaining in the regular season. There are 10 drivers that can make the playoffs, and he is seventh overall with 170 points. He is just ahead of teammate Tanner Gray, who has 156 points.