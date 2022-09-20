Corey LaJoie’s Charity Tournament Makes Triumphant Return

For the second consecutive year, NASCAR‘s biggest names will head to Kannapolis for a charity event. They will compete in Corey LaJoie’s Kickball Klassic Fueled by Built while raising money for those in need.

LaJoie and the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers announced the charity event’s return on September 20. They confirmed that the afternoon and evening of kickball will return to Atrium Health Ballpark on Thursday, October 6. Tickets are on sale on LaJoie’s website, and they are only $10 for general admission.

According to the provided schedule, the standard games will begin at 1 p.m. ET. with a championship game to follow at 5:30 p.m. The celebrities will then take the field for games at 6:30 p.m. The two best teams will meet in the celebrity championship game at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Along with a packed schedule of kickball, there will also be the TRUIST raffle and silent auction. Fans will be able to bid on some unique merchandise, including game-worn jerseys and other items to be revealed in the future.

The First Year Featured Some Big Names

The inaugural Corey LaJoie’s Kickball Klassic took place on October 6, 2021, under cloudy skies. The athletes dealt with some rain delays, but they were able to take part in numerous games while raising money for the Kannapolis YMCA and Samaritan’s Feet.

There were several big names on hand for the event. The list included LaJoie, former NFL running back Jonathan Stewart, NASCAR Chief Track Properties Officer Chip Wile, NASCAR Media’s Mamba Smith, comedian John Crist, FOX Sports reporter Bob Pockrass, IndyCar driver Conor Daly, and many others.

The NASCAR drives also showed up in full force. There were several Cup Series stars on hand to showcase their kicking ability. Some examples were Bubba Wallace, Joey Logano, Michael McDowell, Matt DiBenedetto, Kurt Busch, Austin Dillon, Kyle Busch, Ross Chastain, Daniel Suarez, and Ryan Blaney.

LaJoie served as the pitcher for the black team while Wallace was the pitcher for the red team. These two squads went back and forth in a tightly-contested battle under cloudy skies and some light drizzle. The red team ultimately took the win with key plays from outfielders Blaney and McDowell.

“Well, really everybody just contributing,” Aric Almirola said during his victory interview. “We practiced all week long, had a great week of preparation, and we just came out and executed. And it was just a great night. Team effort.”

The Kickball Klassic Provides Needed Fun Before a Cutoff Race

Like the inaugural event from 2021, the Kickball Klassic takes place during a stressful time for playoff drivers. It will happen right after the trip to Talladega Superspeedway and just before the Round of 12 cutoff race at the Charlotte Roval.

LaJoie could have put the Kickball Klassic on any number of days, but it just seems right to do so after the trip to Talladega Superspeedway. There will be some crashes that inevitably take place at the superspeedway, which will likely put some playoff drivers in a steep points hole heading toward the cutoff race and create some frustration.

Having time to take part in a different type of competition will only provide the drivers with an opportunity to cut loose and forget the points standings for a few hours. Being able to raise money for those in need will only add to the experience.