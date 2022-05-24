Corey LaJoie Partners With the USO for Coca-Cola 600 Scheme

The No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro will have a special scheme for the longest race on the NASCAR schedule. Corey LaJoie has partnered with the USO for the Coca-Cola 600, which honors fallen military members.

The NASCAR Cup Series team announced the news on May 24 and showed off the No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro. LaJoie will drive a stock car with a red, white, and blue camouflage pattern. The USO logos will take up space on the deck lid, hood, and sides. The windshield banner will feature the name of Lance Corporal Rylee McCollum, a United States Marine who was killed in action on August 26, 2021, in Kabul, Afghanistan.

“Representing the USO on Memorial Day weekend is a dream come true,” LaJoie said in a press release. “The Coca-Cola 600 is one of my favorite races on the schedule, as well as my home race. The opportunity to partner with the USO and Coca-Cola allows us to really show the service members and their families a great time at the track while remembering the brave men and women who paid the ultimate price for our freedom.”

ALL the latest NASCAR news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on NASCAR newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on NASCAR Newsletter!

LaJoie Will Make His Ninth Start at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The Crown Jewel race at Charlotte Motor Speedway will provide NASCAR Cup Series teams with the opportunity to honor military members that sacrificed their lives in defense of their country. They will do so while continuing a time-honored tradition.

For LaJoie, this race will be his ninth in the Cup Series at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He has made eight previous starts while driving for five different teams, and he has completed all but one of the races. The lone exception was a mechanical issue in 2017.

LaJoie’s best run at Charlotte Motor Speedway took place during the 2019 Coca-Cola 600. He started 30th overall in the No. 32 Go Fas Racing Ford, and he avoided being caught up in the double-digit number of on-track incidents. LaJoie ultimately finished 12th overall in what was the second-best finish of his career.

LaJoie & His Fellow Drivers Will Compete in Front of Thousands of Fans

The Crown Jewel race on Sunday, May 29, will take place in front of tens of thousands of fans for the second consecutive year. Track officials have announced that the grandstands at Charlotte Motor Speedway are completely sold out. The only remaining tickets are for the standing-room-only Sun Deck.

According to the Charlotte Motor Speedway site, the track has a capacity of 95,000, which includes the grandstands and the 57 suites. Based on the latest announcement from the track, the Crown Jewel race is about to reach these numbers during a special weekend.

“For many fans, the Coca-Cola 600 is a bucket-list experience,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager of the iconic 1.5-mile superspeedway, in a press release. “We’re thrilled to host a sellout crowd this year, with fans joining us from all 50 states and 12 foreign countries as far away as Australia. From A-list music acts at Circle K Speed Street to our patriotic pre-race salute to the U.S. Armed Forces, we promise to show our fans why there’s no better place to be than America’s Home for Racing on Memorial Day Weekend.”

READ NEXT: Jeff Burton Unveils Unique Idea to Fix All-Star Race