He Jumped in Front of a Runaway Pit Cart. NASCAR Just Honored Him.

A split-second decision during NASCAR Truck Series qualifying at Dover Motor Speedway prevented what could have been a far more serious accident.

Nearly three weeks later, that act of selflessness has earned Spire Motorsports pit crew member Donovan Williams one of the sport’s most meaningful honors.

Williams was recently presented with the Hendrick Motorsports Spirit Award after stepping in front of a runaway pit cart that was barreling toward FOX Sports reporter Amanda Busick during the May 16 race weekend at Dover.

The incident quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the weekend, not because of what happened on the racetrack, but because of the actions of a crew member who put himself directly in harm’s way to protect someone else.

Donovan Williams’ Actions Drew Widespread Praise

According to details shared by Hendrick Motorsports, teams were preparing for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series qualifying when a pit cart weighing approximately 4,000 pounds suffered a brake failure and began rolling toward Busick.

Williams reacted instantly.

The Spire Motorsports crew member jumped in front of the cart before it reached the FOX Sports reporter. The impact knocked both Williams and Busick to the ground.

Busick escaped with bumps and bruises, while Williams was transported to a hospital for treatment of a deep laceration and significant road rash.

Following the incident, members of the NASCAR community praised Williams for his quick thinking and willingness to put himself in danger to protect another person.

Busick later visited Williams at the hospital and thanked him for what he had done.

The moment was captured on video and quickly spread across social media, with fans, teams, media members, and industry personnel recognizing the crew member’s actions.

Hendrick Motorsports Presents Rare Spirit Award

This week, Hendrick Motorsports announced that Williams had been selected to receive the Hendrick Motorsports Spirit Award.

The award is not presented on a regular schedule and is reserved for individuals who demonstrate extraordinary effort, impact, and character.

In a statement, Hendrick Motorsports described the honor as recognition for exceptional actions and meaningful contributions to those around them.

Certainly, Williams’ actions at Dover fit that description.

What began as a routine qualifying session turned into a dangerous situation in a matter of seconds. Faced with virtually no time to react, Williams made a decision that likely prevented Busick from taking the full impact of a runaway pit cart.

While NASCAR weekends are often remembered for race winners, dramatic finishes, and championship implications, moments like this serve as a reminder that the people working behind the scenes are just as important to the sport.

For Williams, the recognition comes after a painful trip to the hospital and weeks of recovery.

For many across the NASCAR garage, it also serves as a well-deserved acknowledgment of a crew member whose actions embodied the best of the sport when it mattered most.