Thirty-six races. Not a single top-10 finish.

While Kyle Larson celebrated his third NASCAR Cup Series championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway, two drivers wrapped up the 2026 season with a far less desirable distinction.

Ty Dillon and Cody Ware were the only two Cup Series drivers to start every points-paying race in 2026 without recording a single top-10 finish.

The two finished 34th and 35th in the championship standings, respectively, and will enter the offseason looking to put another difficult year behind them.

Ty Dillon Endures Another Difficult NASCAR Cup Series Season

Dillon came closest to breaking into the top 10 at Nashville Superspeedway in May, where the Kaulig Racing driver finished 12th.

The 34-year-old had opened the season with a respectable 14th-place finish in the Daytona 500, leading three laps before recording consecutive 16th-place finishes at Atlanta and Austin.

Those early results, however, didn’t translate into sustained success.

It marked the third time in Dillon’s Cup Series career that he competed in every points-paying race without registering a top-10 finish, having previously done so in 2017 and 2023.

Through 317 career Cup Series starts, Dillon has recorded two top-five finishes and eight top-10s. His career-best result came at Talladega Superspeedway in 2020, where he finished third.

Dillon will return to Kaulig Racing in 2027.

“I want to thank everyone at Kaulig Racing for working hard this year,” Dillon said in a team press release. “I’m looking forward to next season with Kaulig Racing and Dodge.”

Cody Ware Goes Second Straight NASCAR Season Without a Top 10

For Ware, the drought stretches back even further.

The Rick Ware Racing driver hasn’t finished inside the top 10 since August 2024, when he recorded a career-best fourth-place finish at Daytona International Speedway.

His strongest showing in 2026 came at Talladega in October. Ware started 11th, led nine laps and ultimately finished 16th.

It was the second consecutive season in which Ware competed in every points-paying Cup Series race without finishing inside the top 10.

Despite another challenging year, Ware expressed optimism following the season finale at Homestead.

“I feel like we’ve got something to build on going into the offseason,” Ware said in a team press release.

Through 178 career Cup Series starts, Ware has recorded one top-five finish and two top-10s.