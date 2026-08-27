Dale Earnhardt Jr. Backs Richard Childress’ Driver Decision

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Dale Earnhardt Jr. supports Richard Childress’ decision to sign Austin Hill to a full-time NASCAR Cup Series deal in 2027. On Monday, it was announced that Hill will remain in the No. 33 RCR Chevrolet next year.

Following the sudden passing of two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch on May 21, RCR moved from the No. 8 to the No. 33 and put Hill behind the wheel. In the 13 races since, Hill has recorded two top-20 finishes with a best showing of 18th at Pocono.

Hill still competes full-time in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series behind the wheel of the No. 21 RCR Chevrolet. The 32-year-old has won two races in 2026 and sits seventh in the points standings.

Earnhardt Jr. on Childress signing Hill: ‘They just like Austin Hill’

On a recent episode of “The Dale Jr. Download,” Earnhardt Jr. said there has been “wild” feedback in the wake of RCR’s announcement.

The retired NASCAR star said much of the criticism was that Childress elected to keep Hill in the No. 33 car rather than sign Josh Berry, who is currently without a ride for 2027.

The retired NASCAR star said much of the criticism was that RCR elected to keep Hill in the No. 33 car rather than sign Josh Berry, who is currently without a ride for 2027.

However, Earnhardt Jr. said many of those people have to consider the longevity of the relationship between Hill and RCR. Hill, a 16-time winner in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, has been with the organization since 2022.

Because of that strong relationship, Earnhardt Jr. sees why Childress chose to sign Hill.

“Even if you don’t feel like he’s earned it, I think you’ve got to understand that this guy has been working in that building. They have created a relationship of trust and value. They just like Austin Hill and you’re not gonna throw away the relationship that you have and all of the years and equity invested on the chance that you bring Josh in and it works,” Earnhardt Jr. said.

Earnhardt Jr. put himself in Childress’ shoes. If the 51-year-old were to decide to start a Cup Series team, he would want to sign Berry immediately.

Yet, Earnhardt Jr. noted that Justin Allgaier, who has raced for JR Motorsports since 2016 and won the NOAPS championship in 2024, would be someone he would have to weigh in.

“I think Josh would’ve been a great hire. If I had a Cup team, I would call Josh Berry today to go racing. I also know that I would have to consider Justin Allgaier for that seat because Justin’s been here for all these years, he’s done all these things we’ve asked him to do, so that’s similar to Austin Hill and RCR,” Earnhardt Jr. said.

Earnhardt Jr. would have been surprised if Childress did not sign Hill

Earnhardt Jr. has never shied away from his likeness for Berry. Prior to moving up to the Cup Series in 2024, Berry competed for JR Motorsports in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, scoring five wins and a best points finish of fourth in 2022.

As thrilled as Earnhardt Jr. would have been to see Berry get an opportunity, he would have been shocked at Childress’ decision to let Hill go. Because of Hill’s longtime commitment to RCR, Earnhardt Jr. believes Childress made the right call.

“While I would’ve been happy that Josh Berry, as a Josh Berry fan, I would’ve been happy that Josh was getting an opportunity, I would’ve said, ‘Damn, I can’t believe they just cut Austin Hill. … I think they did the right thing, especially for them,” Earnhardt Jr. said.

In addition to signing Hill to a full-time Cup Series deal, RCR announced its O’Reilly Auto Parts Series driver lineup for 2027.

Current Craftsman Truck Series driver Chandler Smith will pilot the No. 21 car, while 18-year-old Carson Brown will field the No. 2 car.