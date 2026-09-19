Dale Earnhardt Jr. Accidentally Sends NASCAR Rumor Mill Into Overdrive

Dale Earnhardt Jr. needed only one repost to get NASCAR fans wondering whether something was brewing behind the scenes.

As it turns out, there was a much simpler explanation.

Earnhardt recently resurfaced an old Trackhouse Racing announcement about Zane Smith on X, seemingly giving new life to a post that originally came from 2023. Considering the constant speculation surrounding NASCAR’s driver market, it didn’t take long for people to wonder whether Earnhardt knew something they didn’t.

He didn’t.

Instead, Earnhardt revealed that he had accidentally mistaken a three-year-old post for current news.

Dale accidentally created a NASCAR conspiracy theory. https://t.co/YcaK26UlHc pic.twitter.com/kO29sS3JYa — Dirty Mo Media (@DirtyMoMedia) September 18, 2026

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Explains the Repost That Sparked NASCAR Speculation

The original Trackhouse post concerned Smith, who had entered into an agreement with the organization in 2023. Smith ultimately never drove for Trackhouse in the Cup Series, and his career has since taken him elsewhere.

When the old announcement resurfaced in Earnhardt’s feed, however, he didn’t immediately notice the date.

Earnhardt explained what happened during an episode of the “Bless Your ‘Hardt” podcast with his wife, Amy Earnhardt.

“Three years ago, Trackhouse signed Zane Smith to some sort of future contract. Someone retweeted it. I looked at it, read it, and thought, oh well that’s a good response to Zilisch. And it never really occurred to me that this was three years ago.”

The timing made the repost especially easy to read into. Trackhouse Racing has been part of the NASCAR Silly Season conversation, and Smith’s name appearing alongside the organization again was enough to get people talking.

But Earnhardt wasn’t dropping a hint or teasing some piece of inside information. He simply thought the post was new.

“I had a tinge of skepticism, right? I was like, I’m not real sure — I looked at everything but the date. I looked at the Trackhouse handle to see if this is a parody account … I’m like, it checks out, okay. Hit retweet and an hour later, Elijah is like ‘dude, did you mean to retweet this?’ And he’s like, ‘it’s from three years ago.'”

Earnhardt’s response once he realized what happened was considerably less mysterious.

“Oh! Yeah, well now this make sense.”

An Old Carson Hocevar Reply Made the Mistake Even Better

There was another wrinkle waiting underneath the resurfaced post.

Carson Hocevar had replied to the original 2023 announcement, writing, “congrats @ZaneSmith!”

That old response resurfaced along with everything else, creating an amusing snapshot of how much can change in NASCAR in three years. Hocevar and Smith have since had their own tension on the track, making the years-old congratulatory message particularly noticeable this time around.

Smith now competes for Front Row Motorsports, putting even more distance between the present-day NASCAR landscape and the Trackhouse announcement Earnhardt inadvertently brought back to life.

For a sport where social-media follows, deleted posts and seemingly innocuous comments can fuel days of Silly Season speculation, a repost from one of NASCAR’s most recognizable voices was always going to attract attention.

This time, though, there was no hidden message to decipher.

Earnhardt had simply missed the date. And for a little while, NASCAR’s rumor mill did the rest.