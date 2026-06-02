Dale Earnhardt Jr. Says Nashville Felt Like NASCAR’s Glory Days

Sunday’s Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway featured 18 cautions, multiple lead changes, overtime drama, and one of the wildest finishes of the NASCAR Cup Series season.

By the time Denny Hamlin crossed the finish line first, fans, media members, and longtime industry veterans were already calling the race an instant classic.

Among them was NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Shortly after the checkered flag, Earnhardt shared a reaction on social media that quickly gained traction among NASCAR fans.

“Tonight felt exactly like a Bristol night race I would go to in the 80s. Chaos and uncertainty throughout and a thriller of a finish. You can’t ask for more. That simply was a classic.”

The post drew thousands of interactions and sparked a broader conversation about where Nashville’s race ranks among the best events of the 2026 season.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Sees Echoes of NASCAR’s Past

Earnhardt’s assessment resonated because few people in the sport have a deeper connection to NASCAR’s history.

Long before he became a driver, broadcaster, team owner, and Hall of Famer, Earnhardt attended races during one of NASCAR’s most celebrated eras. His comparison to the famous Bristol night races of the 1980s immediately struck a chord with longtime fans who still view that period as one of the sport’s golden ages.

The Nashville race featured constant action throughout the evening, with cautions, strategy swings, restarts, and late-race drama keeping the outcome in doubt until the closing laps.

For Earnhardt, that unpredictability was reminiscent of the type of racing that helped make Bristol one of NASCAR’s most beloved venues.

His endorsement also came after he spent the night calling the action for Prime Video’s race broadcast.

Fans and Industry Figures Quickly Agreed

Earnhardt was far from alone in his assessment.

Replies to his post quickly filled with praise for the race, with many fans describing it as one of the most entertaining events they had watched in years.

Journalist Chris Pilie replied:

“Best race of the year. You and Steve Letarte are a big part of that equation.”

Another fan wrote:

“The best race from start to finish I’ve seen in forever.”

Chris Hurst echoed Earnhardt’s thoughts, posting:

“Last night was the first time I felt I was at NASCAR.”

Others praised the race’s nonstop action, unpredictable nature, and dramatic finish. Several fans noted that the event delivered the type of excitement they believe has been missing from many recent races.

Not every reaction was positive. Some fans expressed frustration that Hamlin emerged as the winner, while others debated whether the race’s numerous cautions contributed to the entertainment value.

Still, the overwhelming sentiment was that Nashville produced one of the most memorable races of the season.

Fans may never agree on the perfect formula for great racing. Some prefer long green-flag runs, while others enjoy the unpredictability that cautions can create.

But one thing seemed clear after Nashville: for at least one night, NASCAR delivered a race that reminded many fans why they fell in love with the sport in the first place.

And according to Dale Earnhardt Jr., it felt a lot like the races he remembers from the 1980s.