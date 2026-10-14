Dale Earnhardt Jr. Praises Brexton Busch’s Strength in Wake of Tragedy

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. applauded Brexton Busch, 11-year-old son of the late Kyle Busch, for how he has handled the last five months since his father’s passing.

On Friday night at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, the Kyle Busch Celebration of Life took place, a public memorial service honoring the late two-time Cup Series champion.

The service concluded with Brexton, who has continued to race since Kyle’s passing on May 21, doing a burnout in the No. 8 Lucas Oil Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, once driven by his father.

Brexton climbed out of the car, stood on top of the hood and gave a celebratory bow, one Kyle was known for throughout his illustrious career.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reacts to Brexton’s Burnout

During the “Ask Jr.” segment of the recent episode of “Dale Jr. Download,” the 26-time Cup Series winner was asked what he made of Brexton’s tribute burnout to his father.

Earnhardt Jr., who lost his father, Dale Sr., after he was killed in a last-lap crash in the 2001 Daytona 500, believes the young Busch has handled the situation incredibly.

With his mother, Samantha, behind him and his sister, Lennix, Earnhardt Jr. believes they are all making the best of what they can despite dealing with an unthinkable tragedy last May.

“I thought it was awesome, man. Brexton’s done an amazing job just handling the challenges of what he’s going through and he must have a very incredible support system around him. Obviously, his mother is doing a tremendous job keeping things going and keeping those kids’ spirits up,” Earnhardt Jr. said.

Earnhardt Jr. does not have close knowledge on the matter. However, from what he and everyone else has seen, the retired NASCAR star commended the Busch family for staying strong through a difficult situation.

“I don’t have real intimate details of all that but just from the perspective that we all have, they’re doing a hell of a job and he’s doing a great job,” Earnhardt Jr. said.

Earnhardt Jr. Praises Brexton’s Strength: ‘It Helps Everyone’

No one would have thought any differently of Brexton Busch if he wanted to step out of the limelight following his father’s tragic death.

Yet, since that dark day last May, Brexton has continued his young racing career and is active on social media, often posting about his races.

And of course, he delivered an incredible burnout last Friday.

Brexton’s desire to want to do things like he did on Friday night is something Earnhardt Jr. appreciates.

“I think it’s cool that he wants to go do these things. He could obviously be scared to do it or worried about doing it or not wanting to be in front of everybody. Everybody handles these things differently but I think it’s really cool that he’s out and wants to be involved in these deals,” Earnhardt Jr. said.

With Brexton showing his strength and continuing to push on, Earnhardt Jr. believes it helps everyone — family, friends, fans — who were all impacted by the devastating loss of Kyle Busch.

“It helps everyone else who’s dealing with this loss to see Brexton thriving and doing so well,” Earnhardt Jr. said.