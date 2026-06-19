Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reveals Why NASCAR Team Ownership Isn’t What It Seems

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has shared a blunt view of NASCAR team ownership, revealing that running a NASCAR Cup Series team is far from the profitable business many fans may expect. Speaking on the June 17 episode of the Dale Jr. Download podcast with TJ Majors, the NASCAR Hall of Famer explained the financial challenges teams face every season.

His comments came as NASCAR continues to adjust following major charter changes and legal battles involving team owners. Although charter values have risen and offered stability, Dale Earnhardt Jr. emphasized that success on the track doesn’t necessarily lead to financial gains off it.

According to the JR Motorsports owner, teams often walk a fine line between profit and loss, making NASCAR team ownership a difficult business.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Explains Why NASCAR Team Ownership Remains Risky

During the podcast, Dale Earnhardt Jr. described the reality of NASCAR team ownership and how difficult it can be to generate consistent profits.

“Running a race car at the Cup level is not a mega profitable business. You can do it and break even. You can do it and make a little bit of money. In some years, there’s a 2-3 million dollar profit, but there’s just as easily a 2-3 million dollar loss the following season, depending upon how much you tear up and where you finish in points.”

The former NASCAR star explained that a team’s financial outcome often depends on race results, owner points, and the costs associated with damaged race cars. He noted that teams compete for purse money, but crashes and poor finishes can quickly erase potential gains.

“You’re literally out there racing for owner’s points purse, and the race purse, and your success or lack of success will determine your final profit or loss.”

His comments highlighted how NASCAR team ownership remains heavily influenced by factors that are difficult to predict over the course of a full season.

NASCAR Charter System Offers Stability but Not Huge Profits

The discussion also touched on the NASCAR charter system, which became a major topic following the antitrust lawsuit involving 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. stated that numerous organizations aimed for charter reforms primarily to ensure better financial stability instead of seeking huge profits.

“They were basically more apt to lose money than they were to make money. So they did go after some more TV money to make their opportunity to break even or profit somewhat better. But the most important thing was the permanent charter because there was this threat.”

Permanent charters have helped create stability for NASCAR team ownership by guaranteeing race entries and increasing franchise value. However, Dale Jr. suggested that the system has not transformed team ownership into a highly profitable business.

Instead, many organizations still focus on reducing losses and creating sustainable operations from year to year.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Details Why Charter Values Have Stalled

Although NASCAR charters are reportedly worth around $100 million, Dale Earnhardt Jr. explained why values have not continued to rise rapidly.

“When you have a lot of buyers, then the value of that charter goes up. Right now, the only people really wanting charters are the people that are already here.”

His remarks reflect the current state of NASCAR team ownership, where demand for charters remains limited. Existing teams are often the primary buyers, which restricts significant growth in charter prices.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s comments carry weight because he has experienced NASCAR from both sides. He enjoyed success as a driver and now manages the business realities as a team owner. As the 2026 season continues, his message remains clear: NASCAR team ownership can provide stability and occasional profits, but it is still a business built on narrow margins, rising costs, and constant financial pressure.