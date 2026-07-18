Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s zMAX CARS Tour Faces Major Change After Powerful NASCAR Company Steps In

Speedway Motorsports has joined the ownership group of the zMAX CARS Tour, adding more support to one of the fastest-growing grassroots racing series in the United States. The announcement, made on July 15, 2026, brings Speedway Motorsports CEO Marcus Smith into the group that already includes Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kevin Harvick, Jeff Burton, and Justin Marks.

The move gives the zMAX CARS Tour access to more resources, major racing venues, and stronger marketing support. Speedway Motorsports owns several NASCAR tracks that already host CARS Tour events, strengthening the connection between grassroots racing and the national level.

The partnership also strengthens the path for young drivers hoping to reach NASCAR through late model competition.

Speedway Motorsports strengthens zMAX CARS Tour ownership

The addition of Speedway Motorsports gives the zMAX CARS Tour a major boost through its experience in promoting and operating race tracks. The company owns North Wilkesboro Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, and Las Vegas Motor Speedway, with several of them already hosting CARS Tour races.

Marcus Smith said the investment aligns with the company’s long-term goal of helping young racers advance in the sport.

“This investment with the zMAX CARS Tour is a logical next step for us to help Legend Car drivers move to late models and then to NASCAR’s national series, while continuing to maximize a fantastic marketing platform for our zMAX line of automotive additives.”

Speedway Motorsports has supported grassroots racing for decades through its ownership of U.S. Legend Cars International, which it has operated since 1992. The latest investment extends that commitment by helping drivers progress from Legend Cars to late models and, eventually, to NASCAR’s national series.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. welcomes new partner to zMAX CARS Tour

Dale Earnhardt Jr. said the new partnership builds on a relationship that has grown over several years. He believes the expanded ownership group creates more opportunities for future racers.

“Marcus and I have been friends for a long time. He’s been able to see what we are building as a sponsor of the Cars Tour for a few years now,” Earnhardt Jr. posted on X.

“There are thousands of Legends car racers across the country that could potentially choose a path through the Cars Tour on their journey to becoming NASCAR champions. This is us all working together to provide those opportunities for current and future racers.”

The zMAX CARS Tour has attracted more fans and attention since Earnhardt Jr., Harvick, Burton, and Marks became owners in early 2023. The addition of Speedway Motorsports adds another experienced organization to help continue that growth.

Justin Marks explains what the partnership means

Justin Marks believes Marcus Smith’s experience will help the zMAX CARS Tour continue expanding across the country.

“The CARS Tour has grown leaps and bounds the past few years and welcoming Marcus into the ownership group is just another step in our effort to bring the best Late Model racing in America to as many people as possible. Marcus’ experience, perspective and business ecosystem will prove very valuable as the CARS Tour continues to establish itself as can’t-miss short track racing.”

The partnership also strengthens zMAX’s position as the series’ entitlement sponsor while bringing additional marketing and operational support. With the 2026 season already underway, including a recent doubleheader at North Wilkesboro Speedway, the expanded ownership group aims to continue developing young drivers through the late model ranks.

The zMAX CARS Tour remains an important step between amateur racing and professional stock car competition, and Speedway Motorsports’ investment further strengthens that pathway for future NASCAR talent.