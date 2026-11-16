For most of his racing career, Dale Earnhardt Jr. was one of NASCAR’s most recognizable faces. Millions of fans followed his every move, celebrated his victories and watched him build a career worthy of the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

But one of the most important relationships in his life began far from the racetrack.

Earnhardt met his wife, Amy Reimann, in 2009 when he hired her interior design firm to work on his North Carolina home. What started as a professional relationship eventually turned into a romance, a marriage and a family.

Today, Amy Earnhardt is a designer, entrepreneur and mother of two who has built a career of her own while sharing life with one of NASCAR’s biggest stars.

Here’s everything to know about Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s wife, from how they met to their wedding, children and business ventures.

Who Is Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Wife, Amy Earnhardt?

Amy Earnhardt, formerly Amy Reimann, is a professional interior designer who studied at the University of Kentucky.

During college, she participated in cheerleading and the school’s Wildcat Danzers program before pursuing a career in design.

Her professional experience includes working as a project coordinator at Wakefield Beasley & Associates and serving as director of the Charlotte location of Micamy Design Studio.

Her work has spanned residential properties, corporate offices, hospitality spaces and commercial projects.

That career eventually introduced her to Earnhardt, although neither could have known just how much a home renovation would change their lives.

How Did Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy Reimann Meet?

The couple’s story began in 2009, when Earnhardt hired Amy’s design firm to help renovate his home in Kannapolis, North Carolina.

They developed a romantic relationship after the project, initially keeping their personal lives out of the spotlight.

It wasn’t until December 2011 that they publicly appeared together at NASCAR’s championship awards festivities.

For Earnhardt, who had spent years living under the scrutiny that came with his famous last name, the relationship marked the beginning of a different chapter.

When Did Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy Get Married?

Earnhardt proposed to Amy on June 17, 2015, during a trip to Germany.

Rather than choosing an elaborate public setting, he proposed inside a historic church in Speyer with connections to his family’s ancestry.

The location carried particular meaning because generations of Earnhardt’s ancestors had worshipped and celebrated important family milestones there.

The couple married on Dec. 31, 2016, at Childress Vineyards in Lexington, North Carolina.

The vineyard belongs to Richard Childress, the longtime NASCAR team owner whose organization helped Dale Earnhardt Sr. win six of his seven Cup Series championships.

Their wedding brought together several familiar faces from NASCAR, including Danica Patrick, who caught the bouquet. Earnhardt’s longtime friend and former spotter T.J. Majors served as his best man.

The New Year’s Eve ceremony came less than a year before Earnhardt retired from full-time Cup Series competition following the 2017 season.

Do Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy Have Children?

Yes. Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy have two daughters.

Their oldest daughter, Isla Rose Earnhardt, was born on April 30, 2018.

The couple welcomed their second daughter, Nicole Lorraine Earnhardt, in October 2020.

Nicole’s name honors both sides of the family. Nicole is Amy’s middle name, while Lorraine is the middle name of Earnhardt’s mother, Brenda Lorraine Gee.

Fatherhood has become an increasingly important part of Earnhardt’s life since his retirement from full-time NASCAR competition.

Although his father remains one of the most celebrated figures in stock car racing history, Earnhardt has also spoken about wanting to create a meaningful legacy for his own children beyond the racetrack.

What Does Amy Earnhardt Do for a Living?

Interior design remains a major part of Amy’s professional background, but her work has extended into television and business.

In 2018, she and Earnhardt starred in the four-part DIY Network series “Renovation Realities: Dale Jr. & Amy.”

The show followed the couple as they tackled the restoration of an aging home in Key West, Florida.

It gave NASCAR fans a different look at Earnhardt, who had recently stepped away from the demands of a full-time Cup Series schedule, while putting Amy’s design expertise front and center.

The couple also entered the spirits business together.

In 2022, they partnered with Sugarlands Distilling Company to launch High Rock Vodka, a brand whose name references the North Carolina area where Earnhardt has longstanding family ties.

The venture reflected their growing interest in building businesses that could become part of their family’s future.

In 2025, the couple added another project to their growing list of ventures, launching their own podcast, “Bless Your ‘Hardt,” through Earnhardt’s Dirty Mo Media.

The weekly show, which debuted in February 2025, gives listeners a more personal look at their marriage, parenting and everyday life. Episodes feature candid conversations, personal stories, games and questions from fans.

For longtime NASCAR followers accustomed to hearing Earnhardt discuss racing on “The Dale Jr. Download,” the podcast offers something different: a chance to hear both Dale Jr. and Amy share their perspectives on life away from the track.

How Long Have Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy Been Together?

As of November 2026, Earnhardt and Amy have been together for approximately 17 years, having met in 2009.

They will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary on Dec. 31, 2026.

Their relationship has not always been effortless, something Earnhardt has discussed publicly.

He has acknowledged that he struggled with communication and maturity early in their relationship. The couple has also spoken openly about attending therapy and the role it played in strengthening their marriage.

It’s a side of Earnhardt that longtime NASCAR fans might not have expected from the driver who spent much of his career carrying the weight of one of racing’s most famous names.

Nearly a decade after their wedding, Amy remains an important part of his life away from NASCAR, as the two raise their daughters and continue building a future together.