Dale Jr. Tells Denny Hamlin to Take New Approach in 2024 That Might Burn Bridges

Dale Earnhardt Jr. interviewed Denny Hamlin on the December 12 year-ending episode of the Dale Jr. Download in what sounded like a lighthearted performance review, including talking about the Joe Gibbs Racing driver’s likes and dislikes in the first year as the host of his own podcast, Actions Detrimental.

During their chat, the pair talked about the possibility of adding more driver interviews to the 2024 podcast schedule when the three-time Daytona 500 winner confessed that he didn’t do it more in his first season due to his fear of rejection.

“Are you thinking I want to ask the driver?” Earnhardt wondered. “The driver is probably fine but his race team might say no because they think I’m going to get him in trouble?”

“Yes, that,” Hamlin said. “I ain’t worried about the drivers. I’m worried about their teams. They’re a bunch of stiff-necks.”

“I know,” the NASCAR Hall of Famer agreed. “That’s what I would do. Go on my show and say, ‘What a bunch of stiff-necks. I asked him to come on. The team wouldn’t let him.’ That’d burn ’em, man. They’d have to rethink their whole PR, right?”

“You have a good point,” the JGR driver acknowledged. “That’s a good point. This is good. We’re working stuff out.”

“I mean, it might burn a bridge, but I don’t know,” Junior said with a laugh.

“Dale, I don’t really think I’m too concerned about that,” the driver replied.

Denny Hamlin Interviewed William Byron in 2023

During their exchange, Hamlin candidly admitted he was surprised that Hendrick Motorsports allowed William Byron to appear as a guest on his podcast in 2023.

In the June 27 episode, the HMS driver covered various topics, including playing pickleball, gaining the respect of his peers and dating Ryan Blaney’s sister. But the most intriguing topic was the two drivers revisiting their 2022 incident at Texas when Byron retaliated and sent the No. 11 for a spin under caution.

Play

“Willie B., the introverted child from his younger days, turned into Hulk and says, ‘I’m going to get this guy,’ and spins me out under caution,'” Hamlin recalled. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen you retaliate.”

“I definitely meant to send a message,” Byron admitted. “But when you went spinning through the infield, I was like, ‘Oh, s***. That’s not good.'”

Denny Hamlin Wants Ross Chastain on Podcast in 2024

While Byron was just one of several drivers who’ve had some type of conflict with Hamlin in recent years, that didn’t come anywhere close to the extended feud between the 23XI Racing co-owner and Ross Chastain that started in 2022 and continued into 2023.

The latest incident happened in the March 12 Phoenix race when the No. 11 pilot intentionally wrecked the No. 1, admitted to it later on his podcast, then NASCAR docked him 25 driver points and fined him $50,000.

While the 43-year-old driver admitted in his interview with Earnhardt that what he said and the penalty that resulted was worth it because he believed it changed the on-track racing dynamic with the watermelon farmer, he said the Trackhouse Racing driver is the one guest he wants on his podcast in 2024.

“Chastain,” Hamlin promptly replied when Earnhardt asked about a special guest in the future.

“Ross, right. And you’ve asked him?” Junior questioned.

“I have not,” the driver replied.

“Well, you should,” the NBC broadcaster recommended.

“I know and I will,” Hamlin answered.

And it will be a must-listen podcast because both will have plenty to talk about.

2024 should be a fun year for Hamlin on and off the track. The question is will his word choice on his podcast result in more penalties?