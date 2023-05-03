Dale Jr.’s Baseball Scheme Returns for Throwback Weekend

In 2001, Dale Earnhardt Jr. scored a major win for the sport while driving a baseball-themed Chevrolet. Now, that scheme is returning for NASCAR‘s Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway.

According to an announcement on May 2, the baseball scheme will take over the No. 10 Ford Mustang driven by Aric Almirola. He and Stewart-Haas Racing will run their own version of the red and white stock car while honoring the 15-time Most Popular Driver.

This is awesome Aric. Beautiful job @StewartHaasRcng I’ll be there @TooToughToTame to see it! https://t.co/SwbPErBSQ5 — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) May 2, 2023

There will be some key differences between the schemes as Smithfield Foods will serve as the primary partner for the Goodyear 400 instead of Budweiser. However, the scheme will still have the stitching, red numbers, and silhouettes of baseball players that have since become an integral part of NASCAR history.

This Win Was Emotional for NASCAR Fans

The 2001 Daytona 500 marked a somber day in NASCAR. This is the race where a crash on the final lap led to Dale Earnhardt’s death. The sport lost a legendary driver, and it responded by making sweeping changes in the pursuit of safety.

On July 7, 2021, the NASCAR Cup Series drivers returned to Daytona International Speedway for the first time since Dale Sr.’s death. They took on the superspeedway on an emotional day, and they set out in pursuit of an important win. Though it was the driver of the No. 8 Budweiser/MLB All-Star Game Chevrolet who capitalized.

Play

NASCAR Throwbacks: 2001 Daytona with Dale Jr., Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte | Motorsports on NBC Relive Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s epic 2001 win at Daytona International Speedway as Dale Jr., Jeff Burton, and Steve Letarte watch along, react, and trade racing stories. #NBCSports #NASCAR #DaleEarnhardtJr » Subscribe to Motorsports on NBC: youtube.com/motorsportsonnbc?sub_confirmation=1 » Get the latest motor sports news on NBC Sports: nbcsports.com/motors/nascar » Watch Live races on NBCSports.com: nbcsports.com/live NBC… 2021-12-14T01:27:27Z

Earnhardt started 13th overall in the No. 8, but he quickly worked his way through the field. He jumped to the front of the pack on Lap 26, and he went on to lead 116 of the 160 laps.

Earnhardt had a late challenger in teammate Michael Waltrip, who won the 2001 Daytona 500. However, he held on until the end of the superspeedway race, and he captured one of the most important wins in NASCAR history.

This win was the third of Earnhardt’s career, but it was his first at Daytona International Speedway. His first two wins took place at Texas Motor Speedway and Richmond Raceway.

The eventual Hall of Fame inductee added two more wins at the Florida superspeedway before retiring and moving to the broadcast booth. He captured the 2004 Daytona 500 and the 2014 Daytona 500.

Almirola Will Make His 16th Start at Darlington Raceway

The veteran driver from Stewart-Haas Racing will put this baseball-themed scheme on display as he takes on The Lady in Black for the 16th time in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Almirola’s first six starts at Darlington Raceway took place with Richard Petty Motorsports. His best finish was 11th in 2015. Since moving to Stewart-Haas Racing, Almirola has matched and surpassed this mark multiple times.

The driver of the No. 10 Ford Mustang posted two top-10 finishes at Darlington Raceway in 2020. He then went on to add consecutive 11th-place finishes during the 2022 Cup Series season.

Almirola will now return to the South Carolina track, and he will put an iconic scheme on display while battling for his first win of the season. He will also have an opportunity to win the annual award given to the best throwback scheme.