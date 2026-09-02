Dale Earnhardt Jr. Calls For Tweak to NASCAR Points System

Dale Earnhardt Jr. would like to see NASCAR bring back awarding points to drivers who lead a lap and for the one who leads the most laps. The retired Hall of Famer’s comments stem from frustration with drivers not going for the lead in Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona.

Prior to NASCAR implementing stage breaks and awarding points to the top-10 finishers in 2017, drivers could earn points from leading a lap or leading the most. This gave the Cup Series field an incentive to push to the front, especially at Daytona and Talladega.

Yet, since stage racing began, NASCAR no longer awards points for laps led.

Earnhardt Jr. said drivers would be encouraged to lead laps if points were awarded

During the most recent episode of “The Dale Jr. Download,” the 26-time Cup Series winner expressed satisfaction in the new rules package for Daytona. Earnhardt Jr. was pleased to see drivers be able to gain runs of momentum on other cars, which created more passing.

The 51-year-old noted that Cup Series stars Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott and Bubba Wallace all spoke highly of the new rules package based on the quality of racing and the ability to form a run.

When watching the Coke Zero Sugar 400, Earnhardt Jr. applauded drivers like Elliott, who got huge momentum runs and capitalized on them. However, he expressed disappointment with other drivers who had the same opportunities, but did not act on them.

“Chase was one of a handful of drivers who took runs that they had and made moves to take the lead when they could. Some drivers had runs develop and chose to do nothing with them. That’s disappointing to watch as a viewer but it’s a decision that’s up to the driver and not a true reflection on the package and the rules in place,” Earnhardt Jr. said.

Earnhardt Jr. is puzzled by some drivers not taking the same chances as Elliott and believes awarding points for a lap led and for the most laps led would motivate more drivers to make similar moves.

“I appreciate drivers who make moves and I shrug my shoulders at the ones who don’t. A point for leading a lap and one for leading the most would likely encourage more drivers to use those runs for their benefit,” Earnhardt Jr. said.

Ryan Preece backs Earnhardt Jr.’s idea: ‘Something on the line’

Following his first career Cup Series win at Daytona, Ryan Preece appeared as a guest on Earnhardt Jr.’s podcast.

When Earnhardt Jr. proposed his idea to Preece, the RFK Racing driver believes it would add motivation for drivers to take runs when they get them. Unlike now, the driver of the No. 60 said drivers would be thinking about more than just the last laps.

“Without a doubt. There’s something on the line there. Right now, our eyes are set on where do I want to be with two to go or one to go? It’s not, man I want this one point or that extra leading the most laps [point] could be worth something when you dangle that carrot in front of you,” Earnhardt Jr. said.

Preece won Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona, his first career win in his 249th start. The victory was enough to overcome a 31-point deficit over Shane van Gisbergen for the final Chase spot.

Preece will begin the Chase, which kicks off Sunday at Darlington, from the 16th position.