Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reacts to Carson Hocevar, Ryan Blaney Bristol Brawl

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is the latest to weigh in on the chaotic post-race brawl between Carson Hocevar and Ryan Blaney on Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The two drivers traded punches after an on-track incident with 43 laps remaining in the NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race. Racing for second place, Hocevar made contact with Blaney, sending the latter crashing into the wall.

Blaney scored a DNF in the 33rd position, while Hocevar posted a third-place finish after being in contention for the win in the closing laps.

Earnhardt Jr. on Bristol brawl: ‘Way different than I would’ve expected’

In the most recent episode of “The Dale Jr. Download,” the retired NASCAR star said he was taken back by the events following the checkered flag at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Earnhardt Jr. spoke for everyone when he said he was surprised that Hocevar threw a punch with Blaney after the latter walked up and aggressively grabbed him.

In turn, the two-time Daytona 500 winner believes NASCAR is elated by what transpired.

“Blaney went over there to argue with him and I think we were all surprised that Hocevar threw his punch. The whole thing, the whole fight thing went way different than I would’ve expected and NASCAR is probably over the moon with all of that,” Earnhardt Jr. said.

Earnhardt Jr. noted that NASCAR CEO Steve O’Donnell said that no penalties would be handed down to Hocevar or Blaney for the post-race fight during an appearance on Kevin Harvick’s “Happy Hour” podcast.

While there were no penalties given, Earnhardt Jr. does not expect it to be the precedent moving forward and it will depend on the incident.

“I didn’t have a problem with anything that went down. It is absolutely a case by case scenario. I don’t know if people can really understand what that means but you might not fine guys for what happened this weekend and turn around the next week and fine somebody for something even less egregious the following weekend,” Earnhardt Jr. said.

As an owner of the CARS Tour, there are certain off-track actions Earnhardt Jr. believes warrants a penalty. However, the 51-year-old saw nothing that was egregious enough to hand down a punishment.

“Blindside punches, crew members throwing fists, things that feel unethical — when it feels bad, it typically is something you want to look into. Does it deserve a fine? Does it deserve some sort of punishment? In this instance, I think both parties would agree that none were necessary,” Earnhardt Jr. said.

No penalties will be handed down to anyone involved in Bristol brawl

While O’Donnell said Hocevar and Blaney would not receive any punishments for their post-race actions, NASCAR noted they would take a close look at if any crew members should be given one.

After consideration, NASCAR announced that no penalties will be given to any party involved in the Bristol melee.

“NASCAR says there are no penalties from the Bristol weekend, including no penalties to crew members,” wrote NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass via X.

The DNF hindered Blaney’s championship chances as the Team Penske driver now ranks sixth in the standings, 52 points behind leader Kyle Larson. Meanwhile, Hocevar sits eighth in the points standings, 85 points behind the top spot.