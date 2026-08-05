Danica Patrick Sparks Buzz With Rare Photos Alongside Mystery Boyfriend

Danica Patrick is giving fans another rare glimpse into her personal life.

The former NASCAR Cup Series driver shared a collection of photos from her summer vacation in Ibiza, Spain, on Instagram this week, documenting everything from beach days and scenic coastal views to quiet moments with the mystery man she has been dating for months.

While Patrick has posted occasional updates from her European travels this summer, the latest carousel quickly drew attention because it featured several intimate moments with her boyfriend, whose identity she has continued to keep private.

The post comes after Patrick and friends also spent time in Mykonos during their extended Mediterranean vacation.

Danica Patrick Shares More Rare Relationship Moments

Patrick’s latest Instagram post offered a mix of travel highlights from Ibiza, including crystal-clear beaches, boat rides and scenic overlooks.

Among the photos were several featuring her mystery boyfriend, including one of the pair sharing a kiss inside a cave and another capturing them enjoying the trip together.

Patrick also posted a beach photo of herself wearing a bright yellow bikini while taking in the Spanish coastline, along with additional snapshots from around the island.

The relationship has remained largely out of the spotlight despite Patrick occasionally sharing photos from their travels together.

Although she has not publicly identified her boyfriend, fans have continued to speculate after she first introduced the relationship on social media late last year.

The newest vacation album represents one of the most personal collections of photos Patrick has shared since making the romance public.

The NASCAR Star Has Kept Her Romance Private

Patrick first revealed she was in a new relationship in December when she shared photos from a romantic getaway to Scottsdale, Arizona.

Since then, she has offered only occasional glimpses of the couple while largely keeping details of the relationship private.

Before her current relationship, Patrick dated entrepreneur Carter Comstock. The pair split in 2022 after about a year together. She also famously dated four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.

This summer has given Patrick more time away from racing broadcasts after departing her role as a Formula 1 analyst with Sky Sports before the start of the 2026 season.

Her European vacation has included stops in both Mykonos and Ibiza, with Patrick previously writing on Instagram, “We did Mykonos right. From what I remember!”

She later added in another post, “Summering in Europe has become a ritual.”

Now, with another set of vacation photos featuring her mystery boyfriend, Patrick has once again sparked conversation among fans eager to learn more about one of NASCAR’s most recognizable personalities.