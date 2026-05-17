Daniel Suárez Wins NASCAR All-Star Fan Vote as Dover Lineup Is Set

Daniel Suárez is officially headed to the NASCAR All-Star Race — and he’s doing it with a heavily damaged race car.

After failing to transfer through the NASCAR All-Star Open on Sunday at Dover Motor Speedway, Suárez was voted into the main event by fans, earning the final transfer spot into Segment 3 of the exhibition race.

The moment quickly became one of the biggest storylines of the afternoon after Suárez’s No. 7 Chevrolet sustained significant right-side damage during the Open. Despite the battered car, NASCAR fans rallied behind the Spire Motorsports driver to keep his night alive.

“Daniel Suarez wins the Fan Vote and advances to Segment 3,” NASCAR reporter Steven Taranto posted on social media. “His car looks like this.”

Daniel Suarez wins the Fan Vote and advances to Segment 3. His car looks like this. https://t.co/GF4xnwoQju — Steven Taranto (@STaranto92) May 17, 2026

Photos shared after the announcement showed Suárez’s No. 7 machine badly torn up along the right rear quarter panel following on-track contact earlier in the race.

The fan vote has become one of NASCAR’s most unpredictable All-Star traditions, giving supporters direct control over one final driver advancing into the million-dollar main event regardless of finishing position in the Open.

For Suárez, the moment was another reminder of his passionate fanbase across the NASCAR world. The Monterrey, Mexico native has consistently ranked among the sport’s most popular drivers and has previously benefited from strong fan support during marquee events.

Sunday’s All-Star Race at Dover features a unique multi-segment format and does not award championship points, allowing teams and drivers to race aggressively for the massive payday and bragging rights.

Now, despite visible damage to the No. 7 Chevrolet, Suárez will still take the green flag in the All-Star Race after NASCAR fans delivered one of the most dramatic fan-vote moments of the weekend.

Full NASCAR All-Star Race Lineup Set

Shortly after Daniel Suárez was voted into the field, veteran NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass shared the official starting lineup for Sunday’s 200-lap NASCAR All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway.

According to Pockrass, there will be no lane choice at the start of the race outside of the leader, similar to a traditional NASCAR event.

The lineup is as follows: