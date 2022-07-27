Darlington Raceway Joins Forces With College QB in Historic Deal

The Lady in Black has just made NASCAR history. Darlington Raceway became the first NASCAR-owned track to sign a NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deal with a college athlete.

Darlington Raceway announced the news on July 27 with a press release. Track president Kerry Tharp said that the partnership is with Coastal Carolina University quarterback Grayson McCall. The student-athlete will use his social media channels to promote the upcoming playoff race at Darlington Raceway, as well as the events during the 2023 season.

Grayson McCall is officially, 𝙏𝙤𝙤 𝙏𝙤𝙪𝙜𝙝 𝙏𝙤 𝙏𝙖𝙢𝙚! pic.twitter.com/AbV10eojcv — Darlington Raceway (@TooToughToTame) July 27, 2022

Along with his own promotional efforts, McCall will also have a prominent role in the track’s marketing efforts. He will be part of upcoming campaigns, and he will have an active presence on Darlington Raceway’s digital platforms.

“Grayson McCall is one of the finest quarterbacks in college football, so we are proud to partner with him as the first NASCAR-owned track NIL athlete,” Tharp said in a press release. “Grayson has had a dynamic collegiate career setting NCAA and school records and has lived his entire life in the Carolinas. His playing style exemplifies toughness and competitiveness, and he is the ideal athlete to help promote Darlington’s Too Tough To Tame brand.”

ALL the latest NASCAR news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on NASCAR newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on NASCAR Newsletter!

McCall Has Posted Strong Numbers at Coastal Carolina

The Coastal Carolina QB is a familiar face to residents of South Carolina. He suits up for games in Conway, S.C., located just over one hour southeast of Darlington Raceway, and he keeps the football team competitive.

McCall has been the starter for two seasons, and he has posted strong numbers under center. He has thrown for 53 touchdowns combined in 2020-2021 while only tossing six interceptions. His most recent season featured a career-high 2,873 passing yards as the team went 11-2.

“I love this town and this area. Coastal Carolina kind of made me into who I am,” McCall said. “I love this school and I love the people here in the region and with Darlington being right down the road and a huge part of the sports culture, partnering with them just makes sense. It just helps fulfill a legacy I want to leave here. Plus, going a couple hundred miles an hour is kind of my thing too.”

NASCAR Returns to Darlington Raceway in September

News of the deal surfaced in the heat of the playoff chase as winless drivers fight for a spot in the chase. There are still five races remaining in the regular season, but NASCAR will return to Darlington Raceway as the calendar turns to September.

Two of the three national series will be in action at Darlington Raceway on September 3-4. The Xfinity Series drivers will take part in one of the three remaining regular-season races, and they will battle for the trophy and a spot in the playoffs.

The Cup Series drivers, for comparison, will kick off the first round of the playoffs. They will take on Darlington Raceway in the Cook Out Southern 500. Securing the win will automatically move one driver on to the Round of 12, one spot closer to the championship four. It will also secure one of the elusive Crown Jewels.

READ NEXT: Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace Take On Park City During ‘Incredible’ Crossover Event