NASCAR Darlington Weekend Schedule: Race Times, TV Channels, Qualifying

NASCAR heads to one of its most historic tracks this weekend, and the stakes are about to get considerably higher.

The NASCAR Cup Series arrives at Darlington Raceway for the Cook Out Southern 500 on Sunday, Sept. 6, kicking off the 10-race Chase and the final stretch of the battle for the 2026 championship.

But Sunday’s 500-mile showdown at “The Lady in Black” is only part of the weekend.

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series will also begin its Chase at Darlington, with practice, qualifying and the Fleetio 200 all scheduled for Saturday. Cup Series drivers will get their first laps on the track later that afternoon before qualifying sets the starting lineup for Sunday’s Southern 500.

For fans looking to follow everything from the first practice lap through the checkered flag, here is the complete NASCAR Darlington weekend schedule, including start times, TV channels and streaming information.

NASCAR Darlington Schedule for Saturday, Sept. 5

Saturday is packed with on-track activity at Darlington Raceway, beginning with the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and transitioning into Cup Series practice and qualifying before the Fleetio 200 closes out the night.

1:30 p.m. ET: NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series practice

TV/Streaming: ESPN Unlimited

TV/Streaming: ESPN Unlimited 2:35 p.m. ET: NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series qualifying

TV/Streaming: ESPN Unlimited

TV/Streaming: ESPN Unlimited 4 p.m. ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice

TV: truTV

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

TV: truTV Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio 5:10 p.m. ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

TV: truTV

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

TV: truTV Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio 6:30 p.m. ET: NASCAR Countdown Live

TV: The CW

TV: The CW 7:30 p.m. ET: NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Fleetio 200

TV: The CW

Streaming: ESPN Unlimited

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

The Fleetio 200 will serve as the opening race of the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Chase.

NASCAR Darlington Schedule for Sunday, Sept. 6

Sunday belongs to the Cup Series.

There is no Cup practice or qualifying scheduled for race day, leaving the Cook Out Southern 500 as the centerpiece of the afternoon and evening.

4:30 p.m. ET: USA Sports Prerace

TV: USA Network

TV: USA Network 5 p.m. ET: NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500

TV: USA Network

Streaming: HBO Max

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

The Southern 500 is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. ET, with NASCAR listing USA Network, HBO Max, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio as the broadcast options.

What Channel Is the NASCAR Race at Darlington?

The Cook Out Southern 500 will air on USA Network at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 6.

The race can also be streamed on HBO Max, while radio coverage will be available through MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Fans looking for Saturday’s NASCAR action will need to jump between a few different platforms. O’Reilly Auto Parts Series practice and qualifying begin at 1:30 p.m. ET on ESPN Unlimited, while Cup practice and qualifying begin at 4 p.m. ET on truTV.

The Fleetio 200 then airs nationally on The CW beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET.

What Time Is the NASCAR Race at Darlington?

The 2026 Cook Out Southern 500 is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET Sunday at Darlington Raceway.

It is one of NASCAR’s crown-jewel events, but this year’s race carries another layer of significance. Darlington opens the 10-race Chase for the NASCAR Cup Series, putting the championship contenders immediately to the test at one of the most demanding tracks on the schedule.

The 1.366-mile South Carolina oval has long been known as the “Track Too Tough to Tame,” and its notoriously narrow racing surface and abrasive pavement make simply surviving 500 miles a challenge.

Now, the road to the 2026 Cup Series championship starts there.