Darrell Waltrip’s Former Colleague Sends Well Wishes After Sad Health Update

Larry McReynolds, who once stood alongside Darrell Waltrip in the NASCAR on FOX broadcast booth for nearly two decades, is sending his former colleague well wishes after an unfortunate health update.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that Waltrip has been diagnosed with Frontotemporal Degeneration (FTD) complicated by possible Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE). Waltrip’s family believes it likely stems from injuries sustained during his racing career.

Alongside play-by-play announcer Mike Joy, McReynolds and Waltrip were synonymous with the FOX broadcast booth. The trio stuck together until 2016 when Jeff Gordon took McReynolds’ spot as one of the color commentators.

In 2019, Waltrip retired from announcing after 19 seasons with FOX.

McReynolds’ message to Waltrip: ‘My heart is broken’

With a heavy heart, McReynolds sent a touching message to his former broadcast partner via X on Thursday.

While McReynolds wants to stay humble, he believes himself, Joy and Waltrip were a combination in the booth that NASCAR will never see again. McReynolds finished by sending prayers to the Waltrip family during the difficult time.

“My heart is broken this morning to the news on Darrell Waltrip! He was my teammate for (19) years and DW, [Mike Joy] & I stood shoulder to shoulder for (15) years with [NASCAR on FOX] in the broadcast booth and without sounding arrogant, I’m confident what we did with [NASCAR] race broadcast will never be duplicated again!”

“More than anything he became a very close friend! Our thoughts & prayers go out to him, Stevie & their entire family! We Love You Guys! 🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️”

Details of Darrell Waltrip’s serious health diagnosis

First reported by FOX motorsports insider Bob Pockrass, the Waltrip family released a statement Wednesday regarding Darrell’s health. The family believes the FTD diagnosis and possible CTE are due to injuries Waltrip suffered behind the wheel.

Because of the diagnosis, Waltrip will be staying out of the public eye. Although the reality is that the disease will only progress from here, the Waltrip family assured “DW” is in positive spirits.

“We wanted to share a health update with all of Darrell’s friends and fans who have supported him throughout his racing career. Recently, Darrell has been diagnosed with Frontotemporal Degeneration (FTD) complicated by possible Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) – likely from injuries incurred during his racing career.”

“While this disease will inevitably progress, thankfully it is currently limited to some minor noticeable symptoms. As a result, he will be stepping further away from the public limelight. Be assured, Darrell is happy and otherwise healthy – spending his time with his wife, Stevie, two daughters and his three young grandchildren. We are all grateful for your continued prayer, love and support.”

Prior to his time in the FOX Sports booth, Waltrip made his mark as a NASCAR Cup Series driver. “DW” won three Cup Series championships in 1981, 1984 and 1985. Waltrip’s 84 career Cup victories ranks fifth-most all-time.

The Tennessee native holds the record for most victories in the Coca-Cola 600 with five wins in the crown jewel race. Waltrip also won the 1989 Daytona 500 in his 17th attempt to win “The Great American Race.”

Waltrip was acknowledged for his NASCAR tenure when he was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2012. It was just the third induction class since the HOF’s inception in 2010.