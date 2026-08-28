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Who’s on the Pole at Daytona? Full NASCAR Cup Qualifying Results

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DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - AUGUST 28: Ross Chastain, driver of the #1 Wendy's Watermelon Lemonade Chevrolet, enters his car during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on August 28, 2026 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The starting lineup is officially set for one of the biggest races of the NASCAR Cup Series season.

Ross Chastain won the pole Friday at Daytona International Speedway, putting the Trackhouse Racing driver at the front of the field for Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400.

Chastain advanced to the final round of qualifying and delivered a 48.808-second lap at 184.396 mph to secure the top starting spot. It is his first pole of the 2026 season and the third of his Cup Series career.

Chris Buescher will join Chastain on the front row after qualifying second at 184.204 mph.

But with NASCAR’s regular-season finale carrying major postseason implications, some of the most important qualifying results came immediately behind them.

Ryan Preece Gives Himself a Strong Starting Point at Daytona

Austin Hill qualified third, while Ryan Preece earned the fourth starting position in the No. 60 RFK Racing Ford.

That could prove particularly important for Preece.

Preece enters Saturday night on the outside of the Chase field and chasing the final available spots. He will start ahead of both Shane van Gisbergen, who qualified sixth, and Austin Cindric, who starts eighth.

Riley Herbst completed the top five, followed by van Gisbergen, Connor Zilisch, Cindric, Joey Logano and Kyle Larson.

Several other contenders will have considerably more traffic to navigate.

Ryan Blaney qualified 19th, Brad Keselowski starts 21st and Chase Elliott will roll off 22nd. Bubba Wallace qualified 26th, Carson Hocevar 28th and Denny Hamlin 30th.

Christopher Bell will have one of the longest climbs of the night after qualifying 35th.

Gray Gaulding was the lone driver who failed to qualify for the race.

Full NASCAR Cup Starting Lineup for Daytona

Here is the starting lineup for Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400:

  1. Ross Chastain
  2. Chris Buescher
  3. Austin Hill
  4. Ryan Preece
  5. Riley Herbst
  6. Shane van Gisbergen
  7. Connor Zilisch
  8. Austin Cindric
  9. Joey Logano
  10. Kyle Larson
  11. Corey Heim
  12. Chase Briscoe
  13. William Byron
  14. Ty Gibbs
  15. Erik Jones
  16. Cole Custer
  17. Tyler Reddick
  18. Michael McDowell
  19. Ryan Blaney
  20. Alex Bowman
  21. Brad Keselowski
  22. Chase Elliott
  23. Daniel Suarez
  24. Josh Berry
  25. Cody Ware
  26. Bubba Wallace
  27. John Hunter Nemechek
  28. Carson Hocevar
  29. Austin Dillon
  30. Denny Hamlin
  31. Ty Dillon
  32. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  33. Todd Gilliland
  34. Zane Smith
  35. Christopher Bell
  36. AJ Allmendinger
  37. Noah Gragson
  38. Casey Mears
  39. Daniel Dye
  40. Joey Gase

The field will take the green flag Saturday night with far more at stake than a Daytona trophy.

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 is the final race before NASCAR’s return to the Chase postseason format, giving drivers one last opportunity to secure their place before the championship fight begins.

And at Daytona, where track position can disappear in a matter of laps and one incident can reshape the entire field, qualifying is only the first piece of what promises to be an unpredictable regular-season finale.

Maggie MacKenzie Maggie MacKenzie covers NASCAR for Heavy.com. She previously worked for NASCAR.com, where she reported, wrote, and edited race-weekend coverage and traveled to key events throughout the season. She has more than ten years of experience in sports media and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. More about Maggie MacKenzie

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Who’s on the Pole at Daytona? Full NASCAR Cup Qualifying Results

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