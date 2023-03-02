Wins at Daytona Mean More in NASCAR & Supercross

Daytona International Speedway is a special place for motorsports fans. It hosts the biggest race on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule, and it stands out as an extremely important location for Monster Energy AMA Supercross competitors. Nothing is better than winning at Daytona.

Motorsports icon Ricky Carmichael provided insight to Heavy ahead of the 50th running of the Daytona Supercross (7 p.m. ET on March 4, Peacock) — 53rd consecutive season overall of motocross at Daytona. He explained that it doesn’t matter if the competitors are on two wheels or four; they all know that winning at the Florida track is special due to the level of difficulty, the history, and the preparation required.

“The reason that a win at Daytona Supercross makes it so special is because of all the history and it is by far 100 percent the hardest Supercross race on the calendar that we face all year long, physically,” Carmichael said. “So it’s basically a man’s man track.

“You have to be in good shape, you have to be strong, you have to be gritty, and only the strong survive there. So it’s just like a badge of honor if you will. If you win Daytona Supercross, you’re a bad man.”

Daytona International Speedway has been the home of top-level motorsports for decades. It first hosted the NASCAR Cup Series in 1959, and it has remained on the schedule ever since. In 1971, the track began hosting Supercross, and it has continued to do so while the biggest names have battled

The Unique Vibe Remains at Daytona International Speedway

Every NASCAR fan knows that the Daytona 500 is a spectacle. It’s the biggest event on the schedule, and it brings out nearly 200,000 fans. The Daytona 500 also features big names performing concerts and celebrities walking around taking in the sites.

Daytona Supercross is similar. The history at the Florida track adds some mystique while the importance of the event automatically hypes up the riders and teams. The fans feel this energy, and they feed off of it while showing up in full force to support names like Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb, and Chase Sexton.

“How I can parallel it to Supercross at Daytona is it’s a marquee race, just like it’s a marquee race for NASCAR,” Carmichael said. “Same thing for Supercross. I mean, it goes back to what we talked about. It’s the toughest Supercross on the schedule. All the brass from the manufacturers are there.

“And if you could ask any of these racers — for the most part — if there’s one race they can win, they’re either going to tell you the opening round at Anaheim, they’re going to tell you Daytona Supercross, or the finals in Salt Lake City.”

Daytona will certainly test the championship contenders. Tomac, Webb, and Sexton will all enter with an opportunity to gain crucial points while staying well ahead of Jason Anderson in fourth place. Though five points separate Sexton in third from Tomac in first, so there is absolutely no room for mistakes by any of the top three riders.

“To think about the mental aspect of this championship is just absolutely crazy,” Carmichael added. “That’s where I feel that we’re at. I was actually talking about that in our production call. You know, I feel like with Sexton, with Tomac, with Cooper, it’s all mental.

“They’ve all got speed. I would say that Cooper’s a little off on speed, but he’s able to rely on his mental fortitude. Just how strong he is as a competitor. And I just love watching the head games and how these guys respond each and every week.”

Carmichael Has Extensive Experience at Daytona International Speedway

Carmichael, who just launched the “Title 24” podcast, is no stranger to Daytona International Speedway. He has numerous starts at the track across Monster Energy AMA Supercross, the Craftsman Truck Series, and the ARCA Menards Series.

Carmichael delivered top-10 finishes in both the Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series, but he did not celebrate in Victory Lane during his time in stock car racing. The same can not be said about his Supercross career. He won a staggering five times at Daytona, which he referred to as sacred ground.

“I always wanted to be a guy that won in both disciplines,” Carmichael said. “I won Daytona on two wheels, and I wanted to get a win on four wheels. I just thought that would be something really cool that I can hang my hat on and it’d be special to look back and reflect and talk about.

“Unfortunately, I was never able to do that, but I did my best trying. And like I said, it was a really really, really fun experience. I wish I could do it again.”

What were the biggest factors that led to Carmichael consistently contending for wins at Daytona Supercross? The mental game was a major focus. Carmichael knew exactly how difficult this track could be, and he kept his mind right every time he stepped onto the dirt track. Though he also remained extremely focused on the physical side.

“The dirt and everything was very similar to what I practiced on during the week,” Carmichael continued. “It was just a very comforting track to go to. I felt right at home.

“And again, to your point, especially in the latter part of my career, I was just in incredible shape. I knew that I was in better shape than anyone else. Unless something really went wrong, I was my biggest enemy at that particular race.”

Carmichael relied on his mental strength and his physical fitness during a championship-winning career. Now, he will watch as another group of riders tries to replicate this at a beloved motorsports facility.